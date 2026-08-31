WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Monday: DWTS: The Next Pro And Ninja Warrior Winners Revealed, Furious Finale, Kelly Clarkson Signs Off, And More

By Claire Franken
Witney Carson and Robert Irwin on Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro ABC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" and "American Ninja Warrior" declare winners, "Furious" wraps its freshman run, and Kelly Clarkson ends her daytime talk show.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for August 31, 2026

ET

Furious

Hulu

Season 1 finale: When Alice and Catherine converge, Catherine’s memories start to reveal themselves; a surprising truth comes to light.

Futurama

Hulu

Hermes attempts to save his dying father; Zoidberg reunites with an old Flame.

The Ridge

Acorn TV

Limited series finale: A deadly hike up the ridge reveals that Mia and Ewan have more in common than expected; Mia gets the strength to bring down her sister's killer.

ET

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBC Check your local listings

Series finale: Clarkson performs a lineup of fan-favorite Kellyoke songs before being joined by her children, River and Remy, to say goodbye.

ET

All American

The CW

Khalil finally confronts his past with the help of his dad and Amina; KJ struggles to carry the showcase alone and makes the mistake of leaning on the wrong people. 

American Ninja Warrior

NBC

Season 18 finale: On the last night of the National Finals, only one ninja can be crowned champion; the top four women competitors vie for the title in a new bonus women's tournament.

Beat Shazam

Fox

Friendship is put to the ultimate test as teams of BFFs battle for the million-dollar prize. Then, three teams of college students go head-to-head for the same ultimate payday.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo

Joe spirals; Aesha returns to lead; a demanding guest tests the crew.

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro

ABC

Season 1 finale: The final three perform with former "Dancing with the Stars" finalists Charli D'Amelio, Nev Schulman, and Adam Rippon to win the title; Witney Carson joins as co-host and Derek Hough serves as guest judge.

ET

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FX/FXX

The Gang's RV breaks down en route to a Jamiroquai concert, leaving them to fend for themselves in a dangerous wasteland of junkies and street people. 

The Librarians: The Next Chapter

TNT

A time-traveling Librarian inadvertently releases magic across the continent and is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made.

Love Island USA

Peacock SEASON 8 REUNION

The special reunites this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for a look back at their experience in the Villa; Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen co-host.

ET

The Wall

NBC

Siblings Cydney and Jordan discovered their voices in the Voices of Unity Children's Choir. Years later, they're helping young singers do the same. Now they play for a chance at life-changing money. 

Recommended