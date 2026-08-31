What To Watch Monday: DWTS: The Next Pro And Ninja Warrior Winners Revealed, Furious Finale, Kelly Clarkson Signs Off, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" and "American Ninja Warrior" declare winners, "Furious" wraps its freshman run, and Kelly Clarkson ends her daytime talk show.
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Showtimes for August 31, 2026
Furious
Season 1 finale: When Alice and Catherine converge, Catherine’s memories start to reveal themselves; a surprising truth comes to light.
Futurama
Hermes attempts to save his dying father; Zoidberg reunites with an old Flame.
The Ridge
Limited series finale: A deadly hike up the ridge reveals that Mia and Ewan have more in common than expected; Mia gets the strength to bring down her sister's killer.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Series finale: Clarkson performs a lineup of fan-favorite Kellyoke songs before being joined by her children, River and Remy, to say goodbye.
All American
Khalil finally confronts his past with the help of his dad and Amina; KJ struggles to carry the showcase alone and makes the mistake of leaning on the wrong people.
American Ninja Warrior
Season 18 finale: On the last night of the National Finals, only one ninja can be crowned champion; the top four women competitors vie for the title in a new bonus women's tournament.
Beat Shazam
Friendship is put to the ultimate test as teams of BFFs battle for the million-dollar prize. Then, three teams of college students go head-to-head for the same ultimate payday.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Joe spirals; Aesha returns to lead; a demanding guest tests the crew.
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
Season 1 finale: The final three perform with former "Dancing with the Stars" finalists Charli D'Amelio, Nev Schulman, and Adam Rippon to win the title; Witney Carson joins as co-host and Derek Hough serves as guest judge.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
The Gang's RV breaks down en route to a Jamiroquai concert, leaving them to fend for themselves in a dangerous wasteland of junkies and street people.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
A time-traveling Librarian inadvertently releases magic across the continent and is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made.
Love Island USA
The special reunites this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for a look back at their experience in the Villa; Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen co-host.
The Wall
Siblings Cydney and Jordan discovered their voices in the Voices of Unity Children's Choir. Years later, they're helping young singers do the same. Now they play for a chance at life-changing money.