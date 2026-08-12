The Amazing Race Season 39 To Unleash Wild Express Pass Twist — Plus, Meet The New Cast
"The Amazing Race" is unveiling a twist that its racers will never see coming.
Season 39 of the CBS reality competition series will kick off with a special two-night premiere, beginning Wednesday, September 30 (at 9:30/8:30c) and continuing Thursday, October 1, same time, same place. And when the new contestants hit the starting mat in Vancouver, Canada, host Phil Keoghan will turn the Race upside down.
For the first time in "Amazing Race" history, there will be 13 Express Passes in play — all at the same time. Each team will start the season with a pass that must used by the end of Leg 6. Along the route, Racers will travel to five continents, nine countries, and 13 cities, traveling more than 25,000 miles, where they'll jump 200 feet off the catwalk of Vancouver's BC Stadium, walk with camels in Morocco, and fly a paramotor through the skies of Laos. But how teams strategically use their Express Passes may determine whether they'll even make it that far.
"'Amazing Race' fans continue to make it clear [that] what they love most is seeing everyday Americans stepping outside their comfort zones to race around the world and complete extraordinary challenges in extraordinary places — a chance to vicariously experience our amazing planet through the eyes of compelling, relatable contestants," Keoghan said in a statement. "This season's twists, including a new, unexpected reveal at the start line, as well as the return of some tried and tested classics, ramp up the importance of strategy. All this, along with a first-time visit to Albania, make for another thrilling race for $1 million."
Ready to meet the new racers? Teams include a pair of professional athletes, a retired fire chief and his grandson, esthetician sisters, a DJ and personal trainer, and more. Scroll down to view the new cast photos, then let us know who you think has what it takes to win the "Race"!
Ali and Joanna
Ali Krieger (42) and Joanna Lohman (44)
Pro athletes and moms from Montclair, N.J., and Silver Spring, Md.
Ali is a two-time World Cup champion (U.S. Women's National Team, 2015 and 2019), Olympian (2016, Rio), Champions League winner (1. FFC Frankfurt, 2008) and NWSL Champion (Gotham FC, 2023)
Joanna played professional football for the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), Washington Freedom, Philadelphia Independence, Boston Breakers, and the Washington Spirit.
Anuar and Andrea
Anuar Tager (58, developer) and Andrea Tager Ballesca (25, medical student)
Father and daughter from Houston
Cody and Jaime
Cody Langlois (35, civil engineer) and Jaime Tribo (33, dietitian)
Siblings from Los Angeles and Tinley Park, Ill.
Daisha and Dalton
Daisha Wilks (28, videographer) and Dalton Hamby (27, videographer)
Dating from Flat Rock, Ala., and Jacksonville, Ala.
Zach and Nate
Zach Johnson (30, car salesman and co-founder of Pipley) and Nate Johnson (27, director of sales)
Brothers from Dallas
Ann-Marie and Riley
Ann-Marie Tejcek (56, healthcare executive) and Riley Tejcek (29, marine officer)
Mother and daughter from Carmel, Ind., and San Diego
Dafina and Saran
Dafina Dunmore (52, bond analyst and DJ) and Saran Dunmore (51, personal trainer/founder of Kids Leading Kids)
Sisters/best friends from Chicago
Conner and Garrett
Conner Wilson (27, media producer) and Garrett McGuire (27, engineer)
Childhood friends from Loomis, Calif. and Rocklin, Calif.
Doug and Dylan
Doug Matter (73, retired fire chief) and Dylan Matter (19, college student)
Grandfather and grandson from San Diego
Katie and Charlotte
Katie Schultz (26, esthetician) and Charlotte Schultz (20, esthetician)
Sisters from Murray, Ky.
Erin and Javi
Erin Taylor (28, head of human resources) and Javi Vintimilla (30, pilot)
Married from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Michelle and Matthew
Michelle Patterson (31, auto body shop owner and real estate agent) and Matthew Patterson (36, business operations director)
Married parents from Rutherford, N.J.
Jody and Jenn
Jody Rebhun (44, history teacher) and Jenn Naso (44, forensic scientist)
Best friends and moms from Branford, Conn., and Larchmont, N.Y.