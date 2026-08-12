The Amazing Race Season 39 To Unleash Wild Express Pass Twist — Plus, Meet The New Cast

"The Amazing Race" is unveiling a twist that its racers will never see coming.

Season 39 of the CBS reality competition series will kick off with a special two-night premiere, beginning Wednesday, September 30 (at 9:30/8:30c) and continuing Thursday, October 1, same time, same place. And when the new contestants hit the starting mat in Vancouver, Canada, host Phil Keoghan will turn the Race upside down.

For the first time in "Amazing Race" history, there will be 13 Express Passes in play — all at the same time. Each team will start the season with a pass that must used by the end of Leg 6. Along the route, Racers will travel to five continents, nine countries, and 13 cities, traveling more than 25,000 miles, where they'll jump 200 feet off the catwalk of Vancouver's BC Stadium, walk with camels in Morocco, and fly a paramotor through the skies of Laos. But how teams strategically use their Express Passes may determine whether they'll even make it that far.

"'Amazing Race' fans continue to make it clear [that] what they love most is seeing everyday Americans stepping outside their comfort zones to race around the world and complete extraordinary challenges in extraordinary places — a chance to vicariously experience our amazing planet through the eyes of compelling, relatable contestants," Keoghan said in a statement. "This season's twists, including a new, unexpected reveal at the start line, as well as the return of some tried and tested classics, ramp up the importance of strategy. All this, along with a first-time visit to Albania, make for another thrilling race for $1 million."

Ready to meet the new racers? Teams include a pair of professional athletes, a retired fire chief and his grandson, esthetician sisters, a DJ and personal trainer, and more. Scroll down to view the new cast photos, then let us know who you think has what it takes to win the "Race"!