Quote Of The Day By Olivia Cooke: 'Don't Worry About What You Said, Did, Or How You Reacted, Because The Other Person Is Likely...'
Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower has been at the center of drama and bloodshed in Westeros, but now that the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale has come and gone, Cooke can take a break from the politics, murder, and dragons until Season 4 rolls around.
Cooke's work on the series, which is one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max, is arguably what she's best known for now, but her first major role came in 2013 as teenager Emma Decody on A&E's "Bates Motel," a horror TV show without a single bad season. She's one of the rare characters who actually makes it out alive from the show, getting a happy ending with Dylan Massett (Max Thieriot), the half-brother of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore).
Her work on the show propelled her career forward, racking up acclaimed roles in movies like "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," "Ready Player One," and "Sound of Metal." She also held her own against Robin Wright in Prime Video's "The Girlfriend," where she faced off with the mother-in-law from hell. After all these dramatic roles, it's no wonder she's been able to add serious depth to playing Alicent and verbally sparring with Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen — and that's why she gives us today's Quote of the Day.
Quote of the Day by Olivia Cooke
"Don't worry about what you said, did, or how you reacted, because the other person is likely not thinking about you or the situation. They have their own stuff going on."
The above comment comes from Olivia Cooke's interview with Stylist in 2025 when asked about the advice that she most often gives to her friends. It suggests the star is level-headed when it comes to handling conflicts and arguments. The answer was part of the outlet's "5 Minute Philosopher" series in which celebrities answer a set list of questions to give the reader insight into their lives and the way they think.
Later in the interview, Cooke was also asked whether it was more important to be liked or respected. She answered, "I'd like to say it's more important for me to be respected, but I know in my day-to-day life, I go about wanting to be liked so much."
Deeper meaning of Olivia Cooke's quote
Olivia Cooke's advice is about trying not to overthink a situation. It's very easy for us to overthink everything after a difficult conversation or an argument; we've all thought of the perfect comeback hours after verbally sparring with someone. But doing so is a waste of energy and time when the other person has already moved on to deal with literally anything else that's going on in their lives. Instead of spiraling over the other person's reactions, wait until the right natural time to address the situation.
Equally, Cooke's comments are a reminder that everyone has things going on in their lives that they're also worried about. You never know what someone else is dealing with behind closed doors, and maybe the world would be a nicer place if we all tried to be more considerate of that fact.
More quotes from Olivia Cooke
- "People talk about you like they know you and it's just so odd. All you can do is be as authentic as possible." — From a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar
- "Everyone's so nervous about the perception of themselves and admitting what they deem as weakness. But no one else is worried or will judge anyone for saying that about themselves... Showing vulnerability doesn't mean a lack of masculinity." — From a 2020 interview with Square Mile
- "Confidence, I've learned, definitely grows over time. As I've gotten older, I've felt more and more confident — so if you're in your early 20s, just wait, because it's coming 'round the corner." — From a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar
- "Your body is not a trend; it's just your anatomy." — From a 2025 interview with British Vogue