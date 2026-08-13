Quote Of The Day By Olivia Cooke: 'Don't Worry About What You Said, Did, Or How You Reacted, Because The Other Person Is Likely...'

Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower has been at the center of drama and bloodshed in Westeros, but now that the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale has come and gone, Cooke can take a break from the politics, murder, and dragons until Season 4 rolls around.

Cooke's work on the series, which is one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max, is arguably what she's best known for now, but her first major role came in 2013 as teenager Emma Decody on A&E's "Bates Motel," a horror TV show without a single bad season. She's one of the rare characters who actually makes it out alive from the show, getting a happy ending with Dylan Massett (Max Thieriot), the half-brother of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore).

Her work on the show propelled her career forward, racking up acclaimed roles in movies like "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," "Ready Player One," and "Sound of Metal." She also held her own against Robin Wright in Prime Video's "The Girlfriend," where she faced off with the mother-in-law from hell. After all these dramatic roles, it's no wonder she's been able to add serious depth to playing Alicent and verbally sparring with Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen — and that's why she gives us today's Quote of the Day.