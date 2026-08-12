Save The Dates: The Lowdown Season 2, Ben Affleck's Animals, And More
FX has revealed a Season 2 premiere date for "The Lowdown," along with new character details about a couple of major additions to the ensemble.
The Sterlin Harjo comedy will return Wednesday, October 14, at 9 p.m. on FX and Hulu, with Ethan Hawke reprising his role as "truthstorian" Lee Raybon. This time around, he'll be joined by Tommy Lee Jones, who plays his estranged grifter father, Lee Raybon Sr., along with Betty Gilpin, who plays a "beautiful and brash public defender" named Ginger, "herself a crusader for truth," according to the official logline.
In Season 2, Lee's story on the life and death of Dale Washberg earns him a local citizen journalist award — though his "wildly unfiltered" acceptance speech catches the attention of Ginger, who eventually accepts his help on a case involving a client who has mysteriously gone missing from state prison. Their investigation uncovers "power, corruption, and malfeasance among the wealthy elite," providing Lee with his next story for The Heartland Press, where Marty (Keith David) is now managing editor.
Lee and Ginger enlist the help of Johnny (Rafael Casal), the new husband of Lee's ex Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn) and co-parent of his teenage daughter Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). The case increasingly pulls Lee away from Francis, while matters at home are further complicated by the unexpected arrival of his estranged father (Jones) — whom Lee has always told Francis was dead.
In other scheduling news...
- The adult animated series "Dang!," executive-produced by Mike Schur, will premiere Tuesday, September 8 on Netflix. The eight-episode comedy, featuring the voices of Stephanie Hsu ("Laid"), Poppy Liu ("Hacks"), and creator Andrew Law, "follows a brother and sister duo whose fun, messy lives in New York City are interrupted when their worst nightmare comes true: their high-achieving older sister shows up and wants to hang out with them."
- Peacock has released a full trailer for Season 2 of "The Paper," dropping Wednesday, September 9, with all 10 episodes. Watch it below:
- Netflix has released a trailer for the new original series "Crew Girl." Premiering Thursday, September 10, with all eight episodes dropping at once, the YA drama centers on a teenage rowing prodigy (Miku Martineau) who is forced to start over at an elite boarding school, where she becomes the coxswain of its dysfunctional boys' varsity crew. Jessica Paré ("Mad Men") co-stars.
- HGTV's "Scariest House in America," hosted by Retta ("Parks and Recreation," "Good Girls"), will return for Season 3 on Friday, September 18, at 9 p.m. This season, Retta will visit such harrowing places as a centuries-old farmhouse, an eerie former nursing home, and a rotting 1800s jailer's house, all said to be rife with supernatural activity, ghostly apparitions, and unearthly whispers.
- Netflix has released a teaser for the movie "Animals," directed by and starring Ben Affleck, about an L.A. mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped, leaving him and his wife (played by Kerry Washington) scrambling to raise the ransom "while making choices that could tear their world apart," per the official logline. Steven Yeun and Gillian Anderson co-star in the film, which drops Friday, October 9.