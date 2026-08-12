Save The Dates: The Lowdown Season 2, Ben Affleck's Animals, And More

FX has revealed a Season 2 premiere date for "The Lowdown," along with new character details about a couple of major additions to the ensemble.

The Sterlin Harjo comedy will return Wednesday, October 14, at 9 p.m. on FX and Hulu, with Ethan Hawke reprising his role as "truthstorian" Lee Raybon. This time around, he'll be joined by Tommy Lee Jones, who plays his estranged grifter father, Lee Raybon Sr., along with Betty Gilpin, who plays a "beautiful and brash public defender" named Ginger, "herself a crusader for truth," according to the official logline.

In Season 2, Lee's story on the life and death of Dale Washberg earns him a local citizen journalist award — though his "wildly unfiltered" acceptance speech catches the attention of Ginger, who eventually accepts his help on a case involving a client who has mysteriously gone missing from state prison. Their investigation uncovers "power, corruption, and malfeasance among the wealthy elite," providing Lee with his next story for The Heartland Press, where Marty (Keith David) is now managing editor.

Lee and Ginger enlist the help of Johnny (Rafael Casal), the new husband of Lee's ex Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn) and co-parent of his teenage daughter Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). The case increasingly pulls Lee away from Francis, while matters at home are further complicated by the unexpected arrival of his estranged father (Jones) — whom Lee has always told Francis was dead.