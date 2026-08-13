Casting News: Heated Rivalry Adds Schitt's Creek Vet, Off Campus Finds Dean's Sister, And More

"Heated Rivalry" Season 2 has added five new members to its starting lineup, including Emily Hampshire.

The "Schitt's Creek" alum has boarded the highly anticipated sophomore run as Vanessa. Also joining her are Edvin Ryding ("Young Royals") as Luca Haas, Robert Naylor ("Cardinal") as Wyatt Hayes, Sabrina Jalees ("Carol's Second Act") as Farah Jalali, and Priyanka ("Drag Brunch Saved My Life") as Tarek.

They all join returning series regulars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie (as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, respectively), and previously announced cast additions Charlie Gillespie ("Julie and the Phantoms") and Justice Smith ("Generation") as hockey bad boy Troy Barrett and social media manager Harris Drover, whose relationship is explored in "Role Model," the fifth book in Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" series.

"Heated Rivalry" Season 2 is set to premiere in spring 2027 on HBO Max.