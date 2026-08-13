Casting News: Heated Rivalry Adds Schitt's Creek Vet, Off Campus Finds Dean's Sister, And More
"Heated Rivalry" Season 2 has added five new members to its starting lineup, including Emily Hampshire.
The "Schitt's Creek" alum has boarded the highly anticipated sophomore run as Vanessa. Also joining her are Edvin Ryding ("Young Royals") as Luca Haas, Robert Naylor ("Cardinal") as Wyatt Hayes, Sabrina Jalees ("Carol's Second Act") as Farah Jalali, and Priyanka ("Drag Brunch Saved My Life") as Tarek.
They all join returning series regulars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie (as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, respectively), and previously announced cast additions Charlie Gillespie ("Julie and the Phantoms") and Justice Smith ("Generation") as hockey bad boy Troy Barrett and social media manager Harris Drover, whose relationship is explored in "Role Model," the fifth book in Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" series.
"Heated Rivalry" Season 2 is set to premiere in spring 2027 on HBO Max.
In other casting news...
- "Off Campus" Season 2 — which, as previously reported, will center on the romance between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) — has cast Shay Rudolph ("The Baby-Sitters Club") as Dean's sister Summer.
- CBS' "Marshals" has added Marque Richardson ("Dear White People") to its Season 2 cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns, Deadline reports. Additionally, Morgan Lindholm will reprise her Season 1 role as Cal's estranged daughter Maddie.
- David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" will return to Netflix with Season 7 later this year, featuring interviews with Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, and professional climber Alex Honnold.
- The Paramount+ drama "Discretion" — starring Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Josh Lucas — has added Stephan James ("Homecoming") and Colton Ryan ("The Girl From Plainville") as series regulars. Now in production, the legal thriller casts Fanning as Lenny, a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm who uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth, and Kidman as Sharon, a powerful partner at the firm. James will co-star as corporate associate Logan, while Ryan will play Lenny's ex Boone.