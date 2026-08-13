The Challenge Winner Tyler Duckworth Dead At 44

Tyler Duckworth, a two-time winner of MTV's reality competition "The Challenge," has died at the age of 44, People reports.

Duckworth's mother Joni announced his death on Thursday in a Facebook post, which read: "My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out." (TVLine has reached out to Duckworth's representatives for confirmation.)

Duckworth first appeared on MTV as a cast member on "The Real World: Key West," which aired in 2006. He made his debut on "The Challenge" later that year in the season dubbed "The Duel," then returned for "The Gauntlet III" in 2008. In 2010, he competed in "The Challenge: Cutthroat," winning the season along with his Red Team teammates. He won again in 2011's "The Challenge: Rivals," partnered up with his fellow "Key West" castmate Johnny Bananas. He later returned for two seasons of "The Challenge: All Stars" that aired on Paramount+ in 2021 and 2022.

"The Challenge" veteran Tina Barta offered a tribute to Duckworth on her Instagram: "It's hard to find the right words when someone who was part of such a meaningful chapter of your life is suddenly gone. We shared an experience that very few people will ever fully understand, and somewhere along the way, it became more than a show or an adventure. It became friendship. It became history. It became family."