J.J. Abrams, James Wan, And Jason Blum Team Up For YA Gothic Romance Sid & Zoey At Netflix

Netflix may have found it's next "Stranger Things," and some major names are joining forces to make it happen.

YA gothic romance "Sid & Zoey" has been ordered straight to series, the streaming giant announced Friday. The eight-episode show is said to be "dark, seductive, and unapologetically strange," with equal parts supernatural mystery and romance.

Reads the official synopsis: "Sid, a seductive, sophisticated, and amoral teenager from New York, is sent to live with a police chief and his family in the idyllic Mississippi town where his mother grew up. The family includes the chief's sharp-witted, punk-rock daughter, Zoey. Resisting their mutual attraction, Sid and Zoey find themselves drawn into a dark, hidden world beneath the town's picture-postcard facade — and a supernatural mystery that may well get them killed if they don't kill each other first."

The series was created by Jon Kasdan ("The First Time," "Willow"), who will showrun, write, and executive-produce alongside writer John Shiban ("Ozark"). J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich will executive-produce for Bad Robot, with Jason Blum and James Wan executive-producing for Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

Does this sound up your alley? And who do you think should play the title characters? Let us know by dropping a comment!