Deli Boys Canceled At Hulu After Two Seasons

The Onyx Collective series "Deli Boys" has been canceled at Hulu after just two seasons, Deadline reports.

According to the report, the series had been a priority for Onyx, which pushed for more cast members at the end of its freshman season. After "SNL" vet Fred Armisen joined as a series regular, the show was eventually renewed for Season 2. The series later added a supporting cast that included Andrew Rannells, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh, Robin Thede, and Tan France, but following the second run's low ratings, even those late additions couldn't help it land another renewal.

"Deli Boys" followed a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers who lose everything after their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies. After, they are forced to reckon with their Baba's secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

The crime dramedy stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller, Brian George, and the aforementioned Armisen. It produced a total of 16 episodes over its two seasons. The series was created by Abdullah Saeed.

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