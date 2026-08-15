What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

📺 8 p.m. "Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration" (ABC & Disney+)

Filmed at Disneyland Resort in celebration of World Princess Week, this special brings together the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled, celebrating their stories across animation, live-action, stage, and music.

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Lanterns" (HBO)

Intergalactic cops John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) investigate a murder in the American heartland.

🎥 8 p.m. "Home Safe" (Lifetime movie)

The editor-in-chief of a news magazine and her husband, the founder of an AI home security company, are threatened by a mysterious house guest; Felisha Terrell, Jason MacDonald, Emily Topper, and Mira Sorvino star.

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

📺 8 p.m. "The 1% Club" Season 3 finale (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 18 (FX/FXX)

📺 9 p.m. "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" Season 3 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Quiz With Balls" Season 3 finale (Fox)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

📺 "Return to Paradise" Season 2 finale (BritBox)

📺 10 p.m. "Cocktail Wars" (E!, two-episode premiere)

Each episode pits three mixologists against each other to craft the perfect cocktail; *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Joey Fatone host.

🤣 "Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

📺 "Average Joe" Season 2 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 "Love Is Blind: UK" Season 3 (Netflix)

📺 "Lucky" limited series finale (Apple TV)

📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Lion" (National Geographic)

From "The Lion King" director Jon Favreau comes the true story of a lion cub named Kio on his epic journey to become a king.

📺 10 p.m. "Resolve to Solve With Miles O'Brien" (PBS)

The five-part docuseries sees O'Brien traverse the globe as he meets the scientists, innovators, and determined problem-solvers working to address some of the world's most urgent challenges.

🎥 "Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing" (Netflix documentary)

Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

📺 "Outer Banks" final season (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" Season 2 finale (History)

🎥 "Disney Worldbuilders" (Disney+ documentary)

Some of Disney's most influential storytellersreflect on the memories, moments and creative breakthroughs that shaped their work, tracing how those stories come to life at Disney's theme parks around the globe; talking heads include Bob Iger, James Cameron, Jon Favreau, Kevin Feige, Jennifer

Lee, Pete Docter, Dave Filoni, Jared Bush, and Josh D'Amaro.

🎥 "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter" (Prime Video documentary)

The film chronicles the life of the legendary athlete, who began playing on the hardscrabble courts of Serbia and rose to become the most accomplished champion in the history of men's tennis.

🎥 "Passenger" (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

📺 "The Dynasty: UConn Huskies" (Apple TV, three-episode binge)

The docuseries chronicles the University of Connecticut women's basketball team's historic run under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.

📺 "LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem" (Disney+ special)

During a heavy rainstorm, the Princess characters and their sidekick friends take in animals in need while enjoying a cozy day in their castle — but when the animals run amok, chaos erupts.

📺 8 p.m. "9/11 Reunited" (National Geographic)

The docuseries chronicles stories of survivors who made a deep connection with others amidst the horror of September 11, 2001 — and who now want to meet again.

📺 9 p.m. "Conan O'Brien Must Go" Season 3 (HBO)

🎥 "Mother Mary" (HBO Max)

🎥 8 p.m. "Unlawful Attraction" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)

A prosecuting attorney is forced to lay low at her recently deceased grandmother's home to avoid retaliation after a high-profile conviction... and winds up in the arms of a criminal; Eve Mauro, Colin Egglesfield, Andy McDermott, and Riley Weston star.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

📺 8 p.m. "The Run for a Million" (CBS special)

Taylor Sheridan calls the action while 16 riders guide their horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins, and stops in this fast-paced equestrian competition, all in pursuit of reining's highest honor — and a $1 million prize.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Babysitter's Double Life" (Lifetime movie)

A cash-strapped college student begins an affair with a wealthy dad whose "help" inspires her to create a babysitting-adjacent service for lonely, divorced fathers; Courtney Fulk, Cole Gerdes, Josie Davis, and Sophie Teasell star.

🎥 8 p.m. "Love Finds You" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A mislabeled package convinces jewelry designer Alex (Aimee Teegarden) she's found her ideal man, sending her and delivery driver Jack (Chris McNally) on a citywide search that helps them discover what they truly want.