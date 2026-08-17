Why Russell Plum From Reacher Looks So Familiar

Russell Plum has emerged as a new character in "Reacher" Season 4, and viewers are likely wondering where actor Kevin Weisman has appeared before. An independent underground journalist bent on exposing the CIA's darkest secrets, Russell teams up with Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) as he tackles a new government conspiracy.

Outside of Prime Video's "Reacher," Weisman has an extensive TV résumé. He is perhaps best known for playing tech expert Marshall Flinkman throughout "Alias," appearing in all five seasons of the ABC spy drama. Early in his career, he guest-starred in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 5 as the demon known as Dreg. Weisman appeared in three episodes, airing in 2000 and 2001, and wore heavy makeup and prosthetics for the role. Fans of the "Breaking Bad" universe might recognize Weisman from "Better Call Saul" as Stevie, the mark Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) drinks with and scams in an alleyway in Season 1. Around the same time, Weisman appeared in "The Blacklist" Seasons 2 and 3 as Dr. Jeffrey Maynard.

In 2015, Weisman also landed a recurring part on the CBS procedural "Scorpion," in which he portrayed Ray Spiewack, an occasional ally to the team across Seasons 2 through 4. Weisman later landed a prominent role in the "Suits" spin-off "Suits LA" in 2025, portraying businessman Lester Thompson in the show's first and only season.