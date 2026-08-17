Why Russell Plum From Reacher Looks So Familiar
Russell Plum has emerged as a new character in "Reacher" Season 4, and viewers are likely wondering where actor Kevin Weisman has appeared before. An independent underground journalist bent on exposing the CIA's darkest secrets, Russell teams up with Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) as he tackles a new government conspiracy.
Outside of Prime Video's "Reacher," Weisman has an extensive TV résumé. He is perhaps best known for playing tech expert Marshall Flinkman throughout "Alias," appearing in all five seasons of the ABC spy drama. Early in his career, he guest-starred in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 5 as the demon known as Dreg. Weisman appeared in three episodes, airing in 2000 and 2001, and wore heavy makeup and prosthetics for the role. Fans of the "Breaking Bad" universe might recognize Weisman from "Better Call Saul" as Stevie, the mark Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) drinks with and scams in an alleyway in Season 1. Around the same time, Weisman appeared in "The Blacklist" Seasons 2 and 3 as Dr. Jeffrey Maynard.
In 2015, Weisman also landed a recurring part on the CBS procedural "Scorpion," in which he portrayed Ray Spiewack, an occasional ally to the team across Seasons 2 through 4. Weisman later landed a prominent role in the "Suits" spin-off "Suits LA" in 2025, portraying businessman Lester Thompson in the show's first and only season.
Kevin Weisman had a major role in a Marvel TV show
Kevin Weisman has spent much of his TV career in guest and recurring roles, but he once appeared as a main character in a Marvel show. "Runaways," created for Hulu and released from 2017 to 2019, featured Weisman as Dale Yorkes in all three seasons. A bioengineer and reluctant member of PRIDE, Dale stands out as a sympathetic family man who eventually assists the titular group of teenage superheroes. He and his wife also genetically engineer an awesome-looking dinosaur that later bonds with their daughter.
Weisman saw Dale as a complicated character. Speaking to Marvel about the role after the Season 1 finale, he explained that Dale and Stacey (Brigid Brannagh) originally joined PRIDE intending to do good. "We got into this organization, the PRIDE, to ostensibly do good things, to save the world," he said, adding, "I don't think we're these black and white characters, these villains." That moral gray area explains why Dale becomes one of the more sympathetic parents as "Runaways" progresses.
Today, all three seasons of "Runaways" are available to stream for free on Tubi, and it could be worth checking out for those enjoying Weisman's role in "Reacher" Season 4.