Reacher Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
"Reacher" Season 4 is finally on the horizon after over a year of waiting since the hulking man-mountain's last outing. In the next batch of episodes, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) will be thrown into a bizarre New York-based conspiracy after he witnesses a traumatic incident on the subway.
Alan Ritchson teased on Instagram that Season 4 is going to be much faster than previous seasons. "If the story was any more high octane we'd have to check people's heart health before watching," he wrote in the caption. "Things get crazy this season in the best way. We want every year to be familiar but a little different and always [fraught] with peril, mystery, action and a little of that sardonic Reacher humor of course. We're ticking all the boxes."
With the franchise's first spin-off series, "Neagley," also set for release this summer, it's sure to be an action-packed summer for audiences. So, here's everything we know about "Reacher" Season 4.
What is the plot of Reacher Season 4?
"Reacher" Season 4 brings the lone wolf back to New York City in a story based on the 13th book in the series, "Gone Tomorrow." The plot kicks off when Reacher encounters a troubled woman on the subway and notices that her behavior matches the potential warning signs of a suicide bomber. When he approaches her to deescalate the situation, she brandishes a gun and shoots herself in front of him.
We won't go into full potential spoilers for the season, but the woman's death pulls Reacher into a far-reaching conspiracy involving powerful politicians, old wars, and extremists. While it's the type of mission that the former investigator is used to, his guilt over potentially causing the woman's death is what spurs him on to figure out what happened.
If the "Reacher" Season 4 plot does follow the book closely, expect things to get very, very violent by the end of the story. It will have to do something special to beat "Reacher" Season 3's brutal final brawl between Paulie (Olivier Richters) and Reacher. It lasted 10 minutes and saw them punch the living snot out of each other using a rake, a shovel, rope, and finally a machine gun. Here's hoping the hero is ready for his next battle.
Who is joining Alan Ritchson in the Reacher Season 4 cast?
Alan Ritchson leads the show once again as Reacher, and he'll be joined by some new faces as he barrels headfirst into the new mystery. "Barry" star Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette is playing policeman Jacob Merrick, a role which was recast after Jay Baruchel exited "Reacher." Rodriguez-Marquette will also be joined by "Glow" actor Sydelle Noel as Detective Tamara Green, with "Fringe" and "Seven Psychopaths" star Kevin Corrigan as freelance journalist Russell Plum.
"Reacher" Season 4 has also recruited Indonesian singer-actress Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth, with Indonesian-French singer Anggun playing her mother, Amisha Hoth. For those who haven't read the books, the Hoths are key players in the sprawling conspiracy. It's interesting that the show is seemingly changing the characters from the pair of Russians who appear in "Gone Tomorrow." They'll also be joined by Marc Blucas as Congressman John Samson and Kathleen Robertson as his wife, Elsbeth.
At the moment, it's unconfirmed whether Maria Sten will reprise her role as Reacher's close ally, Frances Neagley, in Season 4, which might sound odd considering she has appeared in all three seasons so far. However, all episodes of the "Neagley" spin-off series drop on Prime Video on the same day as the "Reacher" Season 4 finale. It's possible that she'll make a smaller appearance before branching out into her own show. Reacher might have brawn, but he always needs Neagley's brains!
When will Season 4 be released?
"Reacher" Season 4 starts streaming on August 12, with the first three episodes dropping at once to get fans started. After that, the Prime Video series shifts to a weekly release up until the season finale on September 16. That's just over a month of "Reacher" goodness, and when the show finishes on September 16, the entire season of "Neagley" will be available to watch at once. Surprisingly, the streamer hasn't chosen a weekly release model for the spin-off series, maybe to gauge the reaction from the audience since it's the first extension of the main show.
The "Neagley" synopsis reads, "When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."
Regardless of how either show performs, Prime Video has already given the green light for "Reacher" Season 5, so expect to see more from Alan Ritchson's hero in the future.
Is there a trailer for Reacher Season 4?
Currently, the trailer for "Reacher" Season 4 hasn't been released yet, but since the show starts on August 12, the first full footage from the next season should be arriving imminently.
Expect to see Reacher punching bad guys in the face, looking serious, punching bad guys again, investigating things, and — of course — punching more bad guys.
It's also worth noting that the trailer for "Neagley" hasn't been released yet either, but since that's not set for release until September, the streamer has more room to give the spin-off the spotlight further down the line once it has finished promoting "Reacher" Season 4.
Where can I watch Reacher Seasons 1 to 3?
"Reacher" Seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream on Prime Video, so it's easy to watch all 24 episodes of the show before the fourth instalment arrives.
For audiences who want to remind themselves of a different take on the character, 2012's "Jack Reacher" and its sequel, "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," are streaming on Paramount+. Tom Cruise plays Reacher for the big screen, and the first film is directed by the actor's frequent "Mission: Impossible" collaborator, Christopher McQuarrie.