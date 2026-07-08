Reacher Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

"Reacher" Season 4 is finally on the horizon after over a year of waiting since the hulking man-mountain's last outing. In the next batch of episodes, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) will be thrown into a bizarre New York-based conspiracy after he witnesses a traumatic incident on the subway.

Alan Ritchson teased on Instagram that Season 4 is going to be much faster than previous seasons. "If the story was any more high octane we'd have to check people's heart health before watching," he wrote in the caption. "Things get crazy this season in the best way. We want every year to be familiar but a little different and always [fraught] with peril, mystery, action and a little of that sardonic Reacher humor of course. We're ticking all the boxes."

With the franchise's first spin-off series, "Neagley," also set for release this summer, it's sure to be an action-packed summer for audiences. So, here's everything we know about "Reacher" Season 4.