Hayden Panettiere: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Heroes And Nashville Star

Bethany Joy Lenz, who starred opposite Panettiere on the CBS soap opera "Guiding Light," shared a lengthy tribute reflecting on their connection over the ensuing 27 years.

"There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But I'm here with my head in my hands and I don't know what else to do aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue," Lenz's statement began. "I'm crushed. I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? 10? I was 18. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her.

"She knew her lines and everyone else's. Her intelligence was astonishing," Lenz continued. "She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I'd ever seen on camera. And she'd sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play. We'd connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away — but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths. We'd make a pact to talk soon. Lunch. Dinner. Somewhere we could curl up into a corner — but we never quite made it happen. I mostly stayed up to date through mutual friends.

"I don't understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn't she? It's too young and there's still so much more life. And her daughter.... Hayden, you are surrounded by love," she wrote. "I'm sorry for every moment I didn't reach out or check in. This can't be real."