Save The Dates: Victorious Sequel Series, LEGO Mandalorian, And More
A new semester at "Hollywood Arts" begins this fall: Netflix has announced that the "Victorious" sequel series, starring Daniella Monet as student-turned-teacher Trina Vega, will premiere Thursday, October 15.
According to the official logline, the spin-off sees "struggling actress Trina Vega return to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood's most elite performing arts school." Alyssa Miles, Erika Swayze, Emily Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, and Martin Kamm co-star.
Watch a teaser trailer above.
In other scheduling news...
- "LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian," an all-new animated special described as a comedic retelling of all three seasons of "The Mandalorian," will premiere Wednesday, September 2 on Disney+. Also arriving that day: "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," making its streaming debut on the service, along with a two-part video podcast offering a behind-the-scenes look at the feature film.
- FX has released a trailer for "Snowfall" spin-off "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga," premiering Tuesday, September 8 at 9 p.m.
- Disney has released the first teaser trailer for "The Bluey Movie." The CG-animated feature opens in theaters Friday, August 6, 2027.
- "The New Simpsons Movie," a follow-up to 2007's "The Simpsons Movie" originally intended to arrive in theaters on Friday, July 23, 2027, will now open Friday, September 3, 2027.