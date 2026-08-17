Save The Dates: Victorious Sequel Series, LEGO Mandalorian, And More

A new semester at "Hollywood Arts" begins this fall: Netflix has announced that the "Victorious" sequel series, starring Daniella Monet as student-turned-teacher Trina Vega, will premiere Thursday, October 15.

According to the official logline, the spin-off sees "struggling actress Trina Vega return to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood's most elite performing arts school." Alyssa Miles, Erika Swayze, Emily Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, and Martin Kamm co-star.

Watch a teaser trailer above.