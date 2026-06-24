Snowfall Spin-Off Gets September Premiere Date On FX And Hulu

The world of FX's "Snowfall" is continuing and now, we finally know when: The eight-episode "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" will debut on the cabler Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 9/8c. It will also be available to stream on Hulu in the States and Disney+ internationally, with one episode dropping weekly.

The spin-off follows "Snowfall" characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in '90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic is fueling a new game: the rise of West Coast rap.

"Wanda starts the series driven by the clear belief that West Coast rap has the power to reshape American culture," reads the official description. "She will work to put together a ragtag group of geniuses and lead them to the realization of all their dreams. To do it, she must navigate the dangerous overlap of music and street politics, pulling in those closest to her including her cousins Lamar Kinsey ("When They See Us" actor Asante Blackk) and James Kinsey (Peyton Alex Smith, "All American: Homecoming") and pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery (Simmie "Buddy" Sims III, "Dope"), who is already in a tangle with law enforcement.

"Her internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl "DG" Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith, "You're the Worst") creates opportunities but also deepens tensions between Wanda and Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets for good and chase down his own atonement through his free legal clinic. As ambition, loyalty, and survival collide, how much is everyone willing to risk in order to build something lasting in a world that threatens to pull them down?"

Joining the series regulars are Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, and Quincy Chad, who also returns from "Snowfall."

The series is executive-produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, and Paul Garnes. The project was first announced in November of 2025.

Will you be catching up with some of your "Snowfall" faves? Let us know in the comments.