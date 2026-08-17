The Traitors: New Blood Trailer Teases 'The Best Murder Mystery Ever To Exist' — Watch
"New Blood" will soon be shed: Alan Cumming's castle is opening its doors to civilians, and we finally have our first look of the treachery and murrrrr-der to come.
The new trailer NBC released Monday (watch it above) previews "the best murder mystery ever to exist," as a funeral director, an astrophysicist, and more arrive by train to the not-so-humble Scottish abode. Cumming looks as fab as ever, as the contestants all promise us they'll be conniving, mischievous, and deceptive. (One woman even claims she "puts the 'gas' in gaslighting" — hey, now!) Heads are about to roll, and not even the scarecrows are safe!
"The Traitors: New Blood" is set to premiere on Thursday, September 17 on NBC with a special two-hour extended premiere (Episodes 1 and 2) at 8/9c. The mayhem continues Thursday, September 24, with Episodes 3 and 4 airing back-to-back, same time, same place. From there, additional new episodes will air one a week on Thursdays at 8/7c. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Reality stars have been (temporarily) banished from the game
As previously reported, Season 5 of "The Traitors" will feature zero reality TV stars; rather, 22 everyday Americans will compete for the cash prize of up to $250,000.
For the uninitiated, "The Traitors: New Blood" is set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, where contestants work together on a series of missions to build a prize fund. "Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves," reads its official description. "Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If at the end of the game the remaining Faithful contestants have banished all the Traitors, they share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) is still among them, they win all the money."
Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then check out some new photos below. Thoughts on watching a civilian-only season? Drop some comments!