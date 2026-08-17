"New Blood" will soon be shed: Alan Cumming's castle is opening its doors to civilians, and we finally have our first look of the treachery and murrrrr-der to come.

The new trailer NBC released Monday (watch it above) previews "the best murder mystery ever to exist," as a funeral director, an astrophysicist, and more arrive by train to the not-so-humble Scottish abode. Cumming looks as fab as ever, as the contestants all promise us they'll be conniving, mischievous, and deceptive. (One woman even claims she "puts the 'gas' in gaslighting" — hey, now!) Heads are about to roll, and not even the scarecrows are safe!

"The Traitors: New Blood" is set to premiere on Thursday, September 17 on NBC with a special two-hour extended premiere (Episodes 1 and 2) at 8/9c. The mayhem continues Thursday, September 24, with Episodes 3 and 4 airing back-to-back, same time, same place. From there, additional new episodes will air one a week on Thursdays at 8/7c. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

