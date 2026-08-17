Relax, relate, and release, everyone! The fall semester at Hillman College is rapidly approaching, and we've finally got the first footage from Netflix's forthcoming "A Different World" sequel series.

The series (which drops all 10 episodes on the streaming giant Thursday, September 24) is chock-full of new and legacy characters, as Deborah (Whitley and Duane's daughter, played by Maleah Joi Moon) is seen settling in at Hillman, her parents' alma mater. As she begins to meet new friends and roommates, the clip gifts us with the return of Jada Pinkett Smith's Lena James, in addition to original series producer/director Debbie Allen as Dr. Langhorne, who's seen giving Deborah some very sage advice.

Jasmine Guy (Whitley) and Kadeem Hardison (Duane) are all over the nearly two-minute clip, which also features Deborah wearing her father's signature frames as she and her friends strive to live their "best, young, gifted, Black, talented lives."