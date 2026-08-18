Apple TV Fall 2026 Schedule: All The New Movies And TV Shows Coming Soon

Apple TV's Fall 2026 lineup has been released, and the streamer that brought us Emmy Award-worthy hits like "Severance" and "Pluribus" is definitely not beating the allegations of being a prestige programming factory.

The streamer has enlisted some big names to buoy this new batch of comedies and dramas, from Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey playing potential brothers in a new comedy, to John Cena starring in a high-octane action movie loosely inspired by Mattel's line of Matchbox toys. Apple TV's trend of new mystery/crime series also continues with shows like "Last Seen" (starring Patrick Brammall) and "Nocturne" (Liev Schreiber).

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