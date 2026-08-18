Apple TV Fall 2026 Schedule: All The New Movies And TV Shows Coming Soon
Apple TV's Fall 2026 lineup has been released, and the streamer that brought us Emmy Award-worthy hits like "Severance" and "Pluribus" is definitely not beating the allegations of being a prestige programming factory.
The streamer has enlisted some big names to buoy this new batch of comedies and dramas, from Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey playing potential brothers in a new comedy, to John Cena starring in a high-octane action movie loosely inspired by Mattel's line of Matchbox toys. Apple TV's trend of new mystery/crime series also continues with shows like "Last Seen" (starring Patrick Brammall) and "Nocturne" (Liev Schreiber).
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Apple TV fall schedule: September
- "Mayday" — Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh star in this "action-packed buddy comedy [movie] that flips the spy thriller on its head" — September 4
- "Last Seen" — Drama series starring Patrick Brammall as a police detective who refuses to give up on his missing daughter — September 9
- "Brothers" — Comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves "whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers." — September 23
Apple TV fall schedule: October
- "The Last First: Winter K2" — Documentary about a group of mountaineers who set out to be the first to summit K2, the world's second-highest mountain, in dire winter conditions — October 2
- "Matchbox The Movie" — John Cena stars in an action movie loosely inspired by Mattel's line of Matchbox toys — October 9
- "Tenzing" — Tom Hiddleston and Genden Phuntsok star in the true story of the first mountaineers to summit Mount Everest — October 16 (with a limited theatrical run beginning October 9)
- "Nocturne" — TV series starring Liev Schreiber as an ex-soldier turned homicide detective hunting a cunning serial killer (played by Stephen Graham) — October 30
Apple TV fall schedule: November
- "Being Heumann" — Starring Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo, this movie tells the true story of the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, organized by a young disabled woman who is tired of being ignored by the government — November 13 (with a limited theatrical run beginning November 6)
- "Way of the Warrior Kid" — A movie about a bullied teen who learns to defend himself through training led by his uncle who is a former Navy Seal, starring Jude Hill and Chris Pratt — November 25