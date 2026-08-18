Why Hayden Panettiere Took A 4-Year Acting Break After Nashville Ended
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The late Hayden Panettiere will forever be remembered for her on-screen legacy, particularly for her work in "Nashville." The actor starred as Juliette Barnes, a young and ambitious country singer who is determined to replace music legend Rayna James (Connie Britton) at the top of the charts. Panettiere's career reached new heights while on the musical drama series, which ran for six seasons, but the actor took a break from the spotlight after the series wrapped in 2018.
Panettiere later told Us Weekly that her four-year hiatus "happened organically" rather than being planned, and that it became a blessing in disguise. After all, she could later return to acting "at a different place in life," having further autonomy over what she wanted to do next. Her break from the screen came to an end when she reprised her role as Kirby Reed in the 2023 movie "Scream VI." The character was introduced in the fourth installment of the horror franchise, with Kirby becoming a fan-favorite survivor.
"It was daunting, honestly," Panettiere told Entertainment Weekly while discussing her return for the "Scream" sequel. "I was worried that I couldn't act anymore. I mean, I took four years off. I had to remind myself of what I could do and to make sure that I could still do it. But I knew I made the right decision. This was the best, the best first movie back that I could have dreamt of. It was like coming home. I was 21 when I did 'Scream 4,' and Wes Craven, the whole cast, the whole crew, it was such a family.
Panettiere had a troubled time on Nashville
While her break from acting after "Nashville" was totally unplanned, Hayden Panettiere was vocal about her complex experience working on the series. She came to resent that her personal battles with postpartum depression (which led to her taking a temporary leave from the show to seek treatment) and alcoholism were incorporated into Juliette's arc, with Panettiere accusing "Nashville" writers of exploiting her real-life struggles. "They were just looking at my life and going, 'Oh, let's just take what she's going through and put our little spin on it.' And then, ta-da! It's done and done," she told The Messenger.
Panettiere went into more detail about the writers of "Nashville" lifting things from her personal life in her memoir "This Is Me: A Reckoning," which came out in May 2026. A week before the release of the book, she made an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where she discussed her reasons for writing it. Panettiere told Shetty that the process of writing it had been therapeutic. "I finally feel like I have shaken off this darkness and this negativity, and that means I've closed one door and another door is opened," she said. "I can feel it open and I can feel all the exciting possibilities. I feel like I have a lot more life to live."
Panettiere's Nashville co-stars have paid tribute to her
"Nashville" fans were shocked to learn that Hayden Panettiere had died on August 16, 2026 aged just 36. EMS personnel found her unresponsive at an address in Greenville, South Carolina after an acquaintance called 911. Panettiere received "advanced cardiac life support measures," the coroner later confirmed, but the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father, Skip Panettiere, announced her death in a statement (via USA Today). "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen."
Within hours of the tragic news breaking, Hollywood was reacting to Panettiere's death, with several of her former co-stars speaking out. Among them was Panettiere's "Nashville" co-star Connie Britton, who shared a photo of them together on Instagram along with the caption: "This was Hayden. Bursting with brilliance, shining so bright. I have no words for this sad song. Just heartbreak. I love you girl. Sleep easy now." Fellow "Nashville" actor Charles Esten also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Panettiere. "What a great gift it was to act with her, sing with her, and to just be her friend," he wrote. "She was always extremely kind to my family, especially my wife, Patty, who I'm certain she liked even more than me. Together, we are heartbroken that she is gone."