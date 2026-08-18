Why Hayden Panettiere Took A 4-Year Acting Break After Nashville Ended

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The late Hayden Panettiere will forever be remembered for her on-screen legacy, particularly for her work in "Nashville." The actor starred as Juliette Barnes, a young and ambitious country singer who is determined to replace music legend Rayna James (Connie Britton) at the top of the charts. Panettiere's career reached new heights while on the musical drama series, which ran for six seasons, but the actor took a break from the spotlight after the series wrapped in 2018.

Panettiere later told Us Weekly that her four-year hiatus "happened organically" rather than being planned, and that it became a blessing in disguise. After all, she could later return to acting "at a different place in life," having further autonomy over what she wanted to do next. Her break from the screen came to an end when she reprised her role as Kirby Reed in the 2023 movie "Scream VI." The character was introduced in the fourth installment of the horror franchise, with Kirby becoming a fan-favorite survivor.

"It was daunting, honestly," Panettiere told Entertainment Weekly while discussing her return for the "Scream" sequel. "I was worried that I couldn't act anymore. I mean, I took four years off. I had to remind myself of what I could do and to make sure that I could still do it. But I knew I made the right decision. This was the best, the best first movie back that I could have dreamt of. It was like coming home. I was 21 when I did 'Scream 4,' and Wes Craven, the whole cast, the whole crew, it was such a family.