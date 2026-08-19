Ted Lasso's Lady Greyhounds Unpack Gemma's Head-Versus-Heart Dilemma, Lizzie's Life Beyond Motherhood, And What's Holding Boots Back

AFC Richmond's fledgling women's team needed a striker... and Dani Rojas' sister wasn't going to do.

In "Ted Lasso" Season 4, Episode 3, coaches Ted, Beard, and Alice all assumed Maria Rojas (Paloma Cinco) was about to follow in her brother's footsteps and show what is possible when you eat, breathe, and sleep football. But after showcasing that her big brother taught her everything *but* the game he lives for, Maria exclaimed that life is about more than just football. That left an opening for Alice's former teammate Gemma (Abbie Hern) to take her place among the Lady Greyhounds.

Tryouts also resulted in the addition of Shannon (returning guest star Shannon Hayes, who made a handful of appearances throughout the Apple TV comedy's first three seasons), whom neither Beard nor Alice thought was ready, but Ted decided to take a chance on. Also making the cut was single mother Lizzie (Faye Marsay), who showed up to tryouts on a whim with her adorable son in tow.

All three join intense goalie Boots (Jude Mack), who was introduced in Episode 2 and made quite an impression on Coach Lasso as she detailed her decision to play without gloves.

In the video interview above, "Ted Lasso" newcomers Hern, Marsay, and Mack sit down with TVLine to unpack their respective characters' introductions and preview what lies ahead for Gemma, Lizzie, and Boots as Richmond's newly assembled women's team begins to take shape.