WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: ﻿Average Joe Returns, Lucky Ends, And More

By Claire Franken
Average Joe Paramount+

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Average Joe" begins its sophomore run, "Lucky" comes to a close, and "The Valley" reunion concludes. 

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for August 19, 2026

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Average Joe

Paramount+ FIRST TWO EPISODES

Season 2 premiere: Joe hits rock bottom and receives a disturbing phone call; with his family’s life on the line, Joe and friends are pulled to Africa toward a destiny they can't escape.

The Challenge

Paramount+

The teams face their first swimming challenge as differing strategies, close observation, and a growing connection raise tensions.

Diarra From Detroit

Paramount+

Diarra makes a deal with Booker to see the adventure through; the treasure hunt takes Diarra and team to a historic church where they hit a major dead end.

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing

Netflix

Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant.

Love Is Blind: UK

Netflix FIRST EIGHT EPISODES

Season 3 premiere: A new set of singles are seeking soulmates to love them for who they are rather than what they look like.

Lucky

Apple TV

Limited series finale: Everything is on the line as Lucky navigates an explosive confrontation.

    Reacher

    Prime Video

    Reacher interrogates Sampson; Tamara breaks into a government facility; Jacob receives some crushing news; the team learns a piece of information that changes everything.

    Ted Lasso

    Apple TV

    Richmond’s shareholders are unsure about a women's team; the coaches hold tryouts to fill out their roster.

    Trying

    Apple TV

    When Nikki and Jason escape to Tuscany, nothing goes as expected — at home or abroad.

      ET

      America's Got Talent

      NBC

      Results from Tuesday's quarterfinal are revealed. 

      Big Brother

      CBS

      Six houseguests — including current nominees Angela, Dee, and Haley — compete for the Power of Veto.

      MasterChef

      Fox

      Separated by an eight-foot barrier, the home cooks must partner up and rely solely on communication to create identical dishes. 

      The Valley

      Bravo SEASON 3 REUNION (PART 3 OF 3)

      Lala stands firm and challenges the Bookos about Danny's behavior; Kristen breaks down in tears over her previous comments; Janet opens up about her past trauma.

      Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

      ABC

      Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, followed by Awkwafina and Paul Feig, bring their competitive spirit to the hot seat.

      ET

      Lion

      National Geographic

      From "The Lion King" director Jon Favreau comes the true story of a lion cub named Kio on his epic journey to become a king.

      Nation's Dumbest

      Fox

      We're down to the dumbest half, so Jack pairs them off into Study Buddy teams to give them a boost — but are two brains really better than one? 

      Next Gen NYC

      Bravo

      The group gathers for Friendsgiving; Liam and Ariana's bond grows stronger, even while speculation grows about her flirtations with Charlie in Vegas.

      The Shards

      FX

      A televised dance competition culminates with a horrifying showstopper. 

      ET

      The Ark

      Syfy

      On Homebase, a mysterious new arrival raises more questions; the team attempts a daring rescue.

      House of Stassi

      Freeform

      At the staycation, Stassi and Beau can't see eye to eye; Kristina and Katie confront their brewing issues; Stassi's mother visits, sparking new tension.

      Resolve to Solve With Miles O'Brien

      PBS

      The five-part docuseries sees O'Brien traverse the globe as he meets the scientists, innovators, and determined problem-solvers working to address some of the world's most urgent challenges.

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