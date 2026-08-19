What To Watch Wednesday: Average Joe Returns, Lucky Ends, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Average Joe" begins its sophomore run, "Lucky" comes to a close, and "The Valley" reunion concludes.
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Showtimes for August 19, 2026
Average Joe
Season 2 premiere: Joe hits rock bottom and receives a disturbing phone call; with his family’s life on the line, Joe and friends are pulled to Africa toward a destiny they can't escape.
The Challenge
The teams face their first swimming challenge as differing strategies, close observation, and a growing connection raise tensions.
Diarra From Detroit
Diarra makes a deal with Booker to see the adventure through; the treasure hunt takes Diarra and team to a historic church where they hit a major dead end.
Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing
Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant.
Love Is Blind: UK
Season 3 premiere: A new set of singles are seeking soulmates to love them for who they are rather than what they look like.
Lucky
Limited series finale: Everything is on the line as Lucky navigates an explosive confrontation.
Reacher
Reacher interrogates Sampson; Tamara breaks into a government facility; Jacob receives some crushing news; the team learns a piece of information that changes everything.
Ted Lasso
Richmond’s shareholders are unsure about a women's team; the coaches hold tryouts to fill out their roster.
America's Got Talent
Results from Tuesday's quarterfinal are revealed.
Big Brother
Six houseguests — including current nominees Angela, Dee, and Haley — compete for the Power of Veto.
MasterChef
Separated by an eight-foot barrier, the home cooks must partner up and rely solely on communication to create identical dishes.
The Valley
Lala stands firm and challenges the Bookos about Danny's behavior; Kristen breaks down in tears over her previous comments; Janet opens up about her past trauma.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, followed by Awkwafina and Paul Feig, bring their competitive spirit to the hot seat.
Lion
From "The Lion King" director Jon Favreau comes the true story of a lion cub named Kio on his epic journey to become a king.
Nation's Dumbest
We're down to the dumbest half, so Jack pairs them off into Study Buddy teams to give them a boost — but are two brains really better than one?
Next Gen NYC
The group gathers for Friendsgiving; Liam and Ariana's bond grows stronger, even while speculation grows about her flirtations with Charlie in Vegas.
The Shards
A televised dance competition culminates with a horrifying showstopper.
The Ark
On Homebase, a mysterious new arrival raises more questions; the team attempts a daring rescue.
House of Stassi
At the staycation, Stassi and Beau can't see eye to eye; Kristina and Katie confront their brewing issues; Stassi's mother visits, sparking new tension.
Resolve to Solve With Miles O'Brien
The five-part docuseries sees O'Brien traverse the globe as he meets the scientists, innovators, and determined problem-solvers working to address some of the world's most urgent challenges.