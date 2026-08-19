Casting News: Murderbot Season 2 Enlists Severance Boss, Prison Break Reboot Adds Halt And Catch Fire Vet, And More
"Murderbot" has announced a murderers' row of Season 2 guest stars, including "Severance" breakout Tramell Tillman.
The severed floor boss is one of 25 (!) guest stars — some of whom will recur, all in unspecified roles. The list also includes (in alphabetical order) Ella Jay Basco ("A Friend of the Family"), Etienne Beydon ("Dans l'ombre"), Nicholas Braun ("Succession"), Steve Buscemi ("Boardwalk Empire"), Bridget Everett ("Somebody Somewhere"), Jason George ("Grey's Anatomy"), Topher Grace ("That '70s Show"), Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso"), Katy O'Brian ("The Mandalorian"), Divian Ladwa ("Detectorists"), Marc Menchaca ("Dutton Ranch"), Griffin Newman ("The Tick"), Britne Oldford ("The Umbrella Academy"), Patton Oswalt ("The King of Queens"), Martha Plimpton ("Task"), Kali Reis ("True Detective"), Meredith Salenger ("Hollywood Heights"), Michael Sheen ("Good Omens"), Maddy Strauss ("The Regime"), Wanda Sykes ("The Upshaws"), Blair Underwood ("Doc"), Damian Young ("The Comeback"), Jaedynn Latter, and Nia Otchere-Sarfo.
The newcomers join returning series regulars Alexander Skarsgård, Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski, as well as recurring guest stars Clark Gregg, John Cho, DeWanda Wise, and Jack McBrayer.
A Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced.
In other casting news...
- Hulu's "Prison Break" reboot has added six recurring guest stars, per Deadline: Kerry Bishé ("Halt and Catch Fire") as Mary Smith, "a mysterious and dangerous female inmate"; Sean Bridgers ("Deadwood") as Hollis, "a devoted family man trying to rebuild his life"; Chris Coy ("Black Rabbit") as Mule, "a dangerous and unpredictable inmate"; Jean Louisa Kelly ("Yes, Dear") as Margaret, "the new matriarch of a power-brokering political family"; Sam Trammell ("True Blood") as Jarrod Boggs, "a powerful figure with deep roots in West Virginia"; and Robin Weigert ("Deadwood") as Chaplain Bannon, "the prison chaplain who counsels inmates in need."
- Leslie Grossman ("American Horror Story") has joined the cast of the upcoming Starz prequel "Power: Origins" on a recurring basis, Deadline reports, reprising her "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" role as drug dealer Flossie Siegel.
- Prime Video's new Viking drama "Bloodaxe," which has already been renewed ahead of its premiere, has added Gard Løkke ("Home for Christmas") as a series regular for Season 2, with Melina Åkerman ("Granite Harbour"), Kieran Bew ("House of the Dragon"), Sebastian Bull ("Azrael"), and George Burgess ("Spartacus: House of Ashur") set to recur. The historical drama, created, written, and executive-produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, "chronicles the rise of one of history's most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen)," according to the official logline. Season 1 (release date TBD) "will tell the story of their fight for the throne of Norway, as the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals."