Casting News: Murderbot Season 2 Enlists Severance Boss, Prison Break Reboot Adds Halt And Catch Fire Vet, And More

"Murderbot" has announced a murderers' row of Season 2 guest stars, including "Severance" breakout Tramell Tillman.

The severed floor boss is one of 25 (!) guest stars — some of whom will recur, all in unspecified roles. The list also includes (in alphabetical order) Ella Jay Basco ("A Friend of the Family"), Etienne Beydon ("Dans l'ombre"), Nicholas Braun ("Succession"), Steve Buscemi ("Boardwalk Empire"), Bridget Everett ("Somebody Somewhere"), Jason George ("Grey's Anatomy"), Topher Grace ("That '70s Show"), Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso"), Katy O'Brian ("The Mandalorian"), Divian Ladwa ("Detectorists"), Marc Menchaca ("Dutton Ranch"), Griffin Newman ("The Tick"), Britne Oldford ("The Umbrella Academy"), Patton Oswalt ("The King of Queens"), Martha Plimpton ("Task"), Kali Reis ("True Detective"), Meredith Salenger ("Hollywood Heights"), Michael Sheen ("Good Omens"), Maddy Strauss ("The Regime"), Wanda Sykes ("The Upshaws"), Blair Underwood ("Doc"), Damian Young ("The Comeback"), Jaedynn Latter, and Nia Otchere-Sarfo.

The newcomers join returning series regulars Alexander Skarsgård, Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski, as well as recurring guest stars Clark Gregg, John Cho, DeWanda Wise, and Jack McBrayer.

A Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced.