87 Years Ago Today, TV Aired Its First Major League Baseball Game—to About 3,000 People

87 years ago today, Major League Baseball made its television debut. On August 26, 1939, the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers played at Ebbets Field in front of approximately 33,000 fans, while their matchup was televised on W2XBS, an experimental NBC station. Only about 3,000 people watched on television.

There are several reasons for that tiny television audience. For starters, television was still a new medium in 1939, with only about 400 television sets in the New York area at the time. The broadcast was also tied to the 1939 New York World's Fair, where television was one of the exhibits and NBC was looking for an opportunity to televise a baseball game. W2XBS had a limited reach: The station sent out its signal from atop the Empire State Building, but it only reached about 50 miles.

If you were one of the lucky few to watch Major League Baseball on television, you didn't exactly see a classic either. The Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a passed ball and throwing error, then not much happened until the Reds pushed five runs across in the eighth in an inning that included two errors, a bases-loaded walk and the ever-thrilling sacrifice fly. The real excitement, though, was the technology behind the broadcast rather than the game itself.