WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: The Pitt Star In The Airport Chaplain, Totally '90s House, And More

By Claire Franken
The Airport Chaplain VicScreen

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "The Pitt" star Shabana Azeez leads "The Airport Chaplain," "Totally '90s House" unites TV legends, and "The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror" debuts. 

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Showtimes for August 26, 2026

ET

The Airport Chaplain

Netflix EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: An airport chaplain (Hugo Weaving) with a knack for fixing any problem inside the terminal faces a power struggle with a new boss (Shabana Azeez) who views his help as meddling.

Average Joe

Paramount+

Sipho increases the bounty on the Americans while Phylis invites Touch to a sacred place; Imani helps Joe find another hidden clue which leads them to a devastating discovery.

The Challenge

Paramount+

The teams choose their permanent captains and are told there’s only one way to remove them moving forward: a mutiny; a player sustains an injury that could see them walking out the door, while another frustratingly accepts their fate in the arena.

Death of a Pastor's Wife

Netflix

The three-part docuseries examines the life and death of Mica Miller, wife of John-Paul Miller, the pastor of her family's church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Diarra From Detroit

Paramount+

Diarra makes a deal with Booker to see the adventure through, but the treasure hunt takes Diarra and team to a historic church where they hit a major dead end.

The Last Sunrise

Prime Video MOVIE PREMIERE

Based on the bestselling novel, the film follows a college student (Maia Reficco) with a chronic illness who falls in love during a summer trip to Mallorca; Fernando Lindez and Eva Longoria co-star.

Reacher

Prime Video

After a misunderstanding, Reacher becomes Philadelphia's Most Wanted; old enemies catch up with him as new ones emerge. 

The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror

Disney+

In this standalone episode, the Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales: A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie.

Ted Lasso

Apple TV

The coaches must figure out how to break up team cliques; Ted adjusts to life outside the locker room.

    Trying

    Apple TV

    Season 5 finale: Truths begin to emerge at a family festival.

      ET

      America's Got Talent

      NBC

      One act advances straight to the finals with last night's Golden Buzzer; America's votes reveal which three acts from the previous night's show will move on to the Semi-finals.

      Big Brother

      CBS

      Six houseguests — including current nominees Drew, Taylor, and LaTrice — compete for the Power of Veto.

      Jeopardy! Masters

      ABC

      Top-ranked contestants — including Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer — compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal Games 3 and 4.

      MasterChef

      Fox

      The Top 6 home cooks are split into teams to put their skills to the ultimate test and take over Cluny Bistro for a packed dinner service in the Restaurant Takeover challenge.

      ET

      Let's Marry Harry

      Netflix REUNION SPECIAL

      Harry, Amber, and his former fiancées reunite to answer any lingering questions and share life updates; content creator Haley Baylee hosts. 

      Next Gen: NYC

      Bravo

      Liam's plans for a fun ski weekend are quickly dashed as he deals with rumors about Ariana and Charlie; the inner workings of Georgia's cleaning company get messy.

      The Shards

      FX TWO EPISODES

      Troubled Debbie is galvanized by a new extracurricular; a surprising Homecoming King and Queen are crowned as the Trawler's killing spree continues. 

      Totally '90s House

      HGTV

      Series premiere: Brian Austin Green, Beverly Mitchell, and Jodie Sweetin face off against Melissa Joan Hart, Matthew Lawrence, and Keshia Knight Pulliam — with guidance from Joey Lawrence — in the six-episode home renovation competition; Jaleel White hosts.

      ET

      The Ark

      Syfy

      A mysterious signal leads back to Ross; an investigation on Homebase takes an unexpected turn.

      House of Stassi

      Freeform

      Holiday cheer fades when Beau unexpectedly drops news of a job interview on Stassi moments before leaving, reigniting tensions about communication, support, and the state of their marriage.

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