What To Watch Wednesday: The Pitt Star In The Airport Chaplain, Totally '90s House, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "The Pitt" star Shabana Azeez leads "The Airport Chaplain," "Totally '90s House" unites TV legends, and "The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror" debuts.
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Showtimes for August 26, 2026
The Airport Chaplain
Series premiere: An airport chaplain (Hugo Weaving) with a knack for fixing any problem inside the terminal faces a power struggle with a new boss (Shabana Azeez) who views his help as meddling.
Average Joe
Sipho increases the bounty on the Americans while Phylis invites Touch to a sacred place; Imani helps Joe find another hidden clue which leads them to a devastating discovery.
The Challenge
The teams choose their permanent captains and are told there’s only one way to remove them moving forward: a mutiny; a player sustains an injury that could see them walking out the door, while another frustratingly accepts their fate in the arena.
Death of a Pastor's Wife
The three-part docuseries examines the life and death of Mica Miller, wife of John-Paul Miller, the pastor of her family's church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Diarra From Detroit
Diarra makes a deal with Booker to see the adventure through, but the treasure hunt takes Diarra and team to a historic church where they hit a major dead end.
The Last Sunrise
Based on the bestselling novel, the film follows a college student (Maia Reficco) with a chronic illness who falls in love during a summer trip to Mallorca; Fernando Lindez and Eva Longoria co-star.
Reacher
After a misunderstanding, Reacher becomes Philadelphia's Most Wanted; old enemies catch up with him as new ones emerge.
The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror
In this standalone episode, the Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales: A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie.
Ted Lasso
The coaches must figure out how to break up team cliques; Ted adjusts to life outside the locker room.
America's Got Talent
One act advances straight to the finals with last night's Golden Buzzer; America's votes reveal which three acts from the previous night's show will move on to the Semi-finals.
Big Brother
Six houseguests — including current nominees Drew, Taylor, and LaTrice — compete for the Power of Veto.
Jeopardy! Masters
Top-ranked contestants — including Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer — compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal Games 3 and 4.
MasterChef
The Top 6 home cooks are split into teams to put their skills to the ultimate test and take over Cluny Bistro for a packed dinner service in the Restaurant Takeover challenge.
Let's Marry Harry
Harry, Amber, and his former fiancées reunite to answer any lingering questions and share life updates; content creator Haley Baylee hosts.
Next Gen: NYC
Liam's plans for a fun ski weekend are quickly dashed as he deals with rumors about Ariana and Charlie; the inner workings of Georgia's cleaning company get messy.
The Shards
Troubled Debbie is galvanized by a new extracurricular; a surprising Homecoming King and Queen are crowned as the Trawler's killing spree continues.
Totally '90s House
Series premiere: Brian Austin Green, Beverly Mitchell, and Jodie Sweetin face off against Melissa Joan Hart, Matthew Lawrence, and Keshia Knight Pulliam — with guidance from Joey Lawrence — in the six-episode home renovation competition; Jaleel White hosts.
The Ark
A mysterious signal leads back to Ross; an investigation on Homebase takes an unexpected turn.
House of Stassi
Holiday cheer fades when Beau unexpectedly drops news of a job interview on Stassi moments before leaving, reigniting tensions about communication, support, and the state of their marriage.