TCA Awards 2026: Widow's Bay Dominates With 3 Wins — Will An Emmy Sweep Follow?

The Television Critics Association has revealed the winners of the 2026 TCA Awards — and Apple TV's freshman hit "Widow's Bay" cleaned up with three trophies, including Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy (for breakout star Kate O'Flynn).

Individual Achievement in Drama went to another Apple TV series, with "Pluribus" lead Rhea Seehorn taking the prize, while HBO Max's "The Pitt" took home its second consecutive trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

Additionally, HBO Max/Crave drama "Heated Rivalry" was named Program of the Year.

Stephen Colbert, fresh off his 11-year run as host of CBS' "The Late Show," was awarded Career Achievement, while sketch-comedy series "In Living Color" was presented with the Heritage Award. The Television Critics Association also revealed the first winners in two newly created categories: Outstanding Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Achievement in International Series.

A full list of winners can be found below.