TCA Awards 2026: Widow's Bay Dominates With 3 Wins — Will An Emmy Sweep Follow?

By Ryan Schwartz
Pluribus, Heated Rivalry, Widow's Bay, The Pitt, Death by Lightning Apple TV, HBO Max & Netflix

The Television Critics Association has revealed the winners of the 2026 TCA Awards — and Apple TV's freshman hit "Widow's Bay" cleaned up with three trophies, including Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy (for breakout star Kate O'Flynn).

Individual Achievement in Drama went to another Apple TV series, with "Pluribus" lead Rhea Seehorn taking the prize, while HBO Max's "The Pitt" took home its second consecutive trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

Additionally, HBO Max/Crave drama "Heated Rivalry" was named Program of the Year.

Stephen Colbert, fresh off his 11-year run as host of CBS' "The Late Show," was awarded Career Achievement, while sketch-comedy series "In Living Color" was presented with the Heritage Award. The Television Critics Association also revealed the first winners in two newly created categories: Outstanding Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Achievement in International Series.

A full list of winners can be found below.

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

"The Comeback"
"Hacks"
"Heated Rivalry" — WINNER
"Industry"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"The Pitt"
"Pluribus"
"Shrinking"
"Widow's Bay"

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Matthew Rhys Apple TV

"Abbott Elementary"
"The Comeback"
"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"
"Hacks" 
"The Lowdown"
"Margo's Got Money Troubles"
"Shrinking"
"Widow's Bay" — WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Noah Wyle, Sepideh Moafi Warrick Page/HBO Max

"The Gilded Age"
"Heated Rivalry"
"Industry"
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
"Paradise"
"The Pitt" — WINNER
"Pluribus"
"Task"

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Shannon Larry Horricks/Netflix

"All Her Fault"
"The Beast in Me"
"Beef"
"Death by Lightning" — WINNER
"DTF St. Louis"
"Half Man"
"Lord of the Flies"
"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Stephen Root, Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn Apple TV

"Alien: Earth"
"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"
"Heated Rivalry"
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
"The Lowdown"
"Margo's Got Money Troubles"
"Pluribus"
"Widow's Bay" — WINNER

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Rhea Seehorn Apple TV

Marisa Abela, "Industry"
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
Ken Leung, "Industry"
Myha'la, "Industry"
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" — WINNER
Connor Storrie, "Heated Rivalry"
Hudson Williams, "Heated Rivalry"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Kate O'Flynn Apple TV

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"
Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay" — WINNER
Matthew Rhys, "Widow's Bay"
Jean Smart, "Hacks" 
Tim Robinson, "The Chair Company"

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Ken Burns Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"60 Minutes" 
"The American Revolution" — WINNER
"CBS This Morning"
"Disneyland Handcrafted"
"Frontline" 
"Have I Got News For You"
"Marty, Life Is Short"
"Mr. Scorsese"

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

"The Daily Show"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" 
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" — WINNER
"The Muppet Show"
"Saturday Night Live"

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Alan Cumming Euan Cherry/Peacock

"Couples Therapy"
"Finding Mr. Christmas"
"The Great British Baking Show"
"Love on the Spectrum"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Survivor"
"Top Chef"
"The Traitors" — WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING

Walker Scobell Disney+

"Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation"
"Electric Bloom"
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" — WINNER
"Phineas and Ferb"
"Stranger Things: Tales from '85"
"Vampirina: Teenage Vampire"
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"
"WondLa"

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING

Snoopy Presents Apple TV

"Carl the Collector"
"The First Snow of Fraggle Rock"
"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+"
"Phoebe & Jay"
"Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical" — WINNER
"Sofia the First: Royal Magic"
"Weather Hunters"
"The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball"

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Lisa Edelstein, Ben Feldman, Max Greenfield, Abbi Jacobson, Paul Reiser Netflix

"Bob's Burgers"
"Haunted Hotel"
"Invincible"
"King of the Hill"
"Long Story Short" — WINNER
"The Simpsons"
"South Park"
"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord"
"Women Wearing Shoulder Pads"

OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL SERIES

Lee Jung-jae No Ju-han/Netflix

"The Boyfriend"
"Crime Scene Zero"
"Drops of God"
"The House of the Spirits"
"Last Samurai Standing"
"Squid Game" — WINNER

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Stephen Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Stephen Colbert — WINNER

HERITAGE AWARD

Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Jim Carrey, Kelly Coffield Park MovieStillsDB.com

"In Living Color" — WINNER

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