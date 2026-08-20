TCA Awards 2026: Widow's Bay Dominates With 3 Wins — Will An Emmy Sweep Follow?
The Television Critics Association has revealed the winners of the 2026 TCA Awards — and Apple TV's freshman hit "Widow's Bay" cleaned up with three trophies, including Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy (for breakout star Kate O'Flynn).
Individual Achievement in Drama went to another Apple TV series, with "Pluribus" lead Rhea Seehorn taking the prize, while HBO Max's "The Pitt" took home its second consecutive trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.
Additionally, HBO Max/Crave drama "Heated Rivalry" was named Program of the Year.
Stephen Colbert, fresh off his 11-year run as host of CBS' "The Late Show," was awarded Career Achievement, while sketch-comedy series "In Living Color" was presented with the Heritage Award. The Television Critics Association also revealed the first winners in two newly created categories: Outstanding Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Achievement in International Series.
A full list of winners can be found below.
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
"The Comeback"
"Hacks"
"Heated Rivalry" — WINNER
"Industry"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"The Pitt"
"Pluribus"
"Shrinking"
"Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Comeback"
"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"
"Hacks"
"The Lowdown"
"Margo's Got Money Troubles"
"Shrinking"
"Widow's Bay" — WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
"The Gilded Age"
"Heated Rivalry"
"Industry"
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
"Paradise"
"The Pitt" — WINNER
"Pluribus"
"Task"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
"All Her Fault"
"The Beast in Me"
"Beef"
"Death by Lightning" — WINNER
"DTF St. Louis"
"Half Man"
"Lord of the Flies"
"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
"Alien: Earth"
"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"
"Heated Rivalry"
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
"The Lowdown"
"Margo's Got Money Troubles"
"Pluribus"
"Widow's Bay" — WINNER
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Marisa Abela, "Industry"
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
Ken Leung, "Industry"
Myha'la, "Industry"
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" — WINNER
Connor Storrie, "Heated Rivalry"
Hudson Williams, "Heated Rivalry"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"
Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay" — WINNER
Matthew Rhys, "Widow's Bay"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Tim Robinson, "The Chair Company"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
"60 Minutes"
"The American Revolution" — WINNER
"CBS This Morning"
"Disneyland Handcrafted"
"Frontline"
"Have I Got News For You"
"Marty, Life Is Short"
"Mr. Scorsese"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
"The Daily Show"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" — WINNER
"The Muppet Show"
"Saturday Night Live"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
"Couples Therapy"
"Finding Mr. Christmas"
"The Great British Baking Show"
"Love on the Spectrum"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Survivor"
"Top Chef"
"The Traitors" — WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING
"Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation"
"Electric Bloom"
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" — WINNER
"Phineas and Ferb"
"Stranger Things: Tales from '85"
"Vampirina: Teenage Vampire"
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"
"WondLa"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING
"Carl the Collector"
"The First Snow of Fraggle Rock"
"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+"
"Phoebe & Jay"
"Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical" — WINNER
"Sofia the First: Royal Magic"
"Weather Hunters"
"The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
"Bob's Burgers"
"Haunted Hotel"
"Invincible"
"King of the Hill"
"Long Story Short" — WINNER
"The Simpsons"
"South Park"
"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord"
"Women Wearing Shoulder Pads"
OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL SERIES
"The Boyfriend"
"Crime Scene Zero"
"Drops of God"
"The House of the Spirits"
"Last Samurai Standing"
"Squid Game" — WINNER
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT
Stephen Colbert — WINNER
HERITAGE AWARD
"In Living Color" — WINNER