Quote Of The Day By Mindy Kaling: 'Write Your Own Part. It Is The Only Way I've Gotten Anywhere. It Is Much Harder Work, But...'
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From interning for "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" to becoming one of the most exciting voices in comedy, Mindy Kaling has become a trailblazer. Her rise to fame began when she joined the writers' room for "The Office" and landed the role of Kelly Kapoor. Although Kaling had to turn down an opportunity to join "Saturday Night Live" because she was busy with the sitcom, her decision played out in her favor. After "The Office," she created her own sitcom titled "The Mindy Project," following an OBGYN who excels at her job but struggles in her love life.
Kaling's quirky humor and smart storytelling have allowed her to build a career on her own terms. Kaling opened the door for more South Asian representation on TV through YA shows like "Never Have I Ever" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls," but she also made sure her work had universal appeal. Her most recent projects, "Running Point" and "Not Suitable for Work," have quickly become beloved.
As a six-time Emmy nominee, she continues to thrive both in front and behind the camera. From starring in "Ocean's 8" and "Late Night"to winning a Tony for her work in the off-Broadway play "A Strange Loop," she's found different avenues to display her creativity. Kaling urges you to do the same in today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Mindy Kaling
"Write your own part. It is the only way I've gotten anywhere. It is much harder work, but sometimes you have to take destiny into your own hands. It forces you to think about what your strengths really are, and once you find them, you can showcase them, and no one can stop you."
The above quote comes from Mindy Kaling's book "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?" In it, she shares more about her life and her observations on love, friendship, and showbiz. Although she offers some lighthearted takes within the pages, she also delivers some practical advice readers to about taking destiny into their own hands. When Kaling was trying to find her footing as a writer and comedian, she found ways to leverage her skills to her benefit.
During an interview with Glamour's Cindi Leive at the Watermark Conference in 2016, Kaling shared that she had to create a show for herself because no one would've written it for her. Thankfully, she did, because she not only wrote a part for herself in "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," but also opened doors for many young actors, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, whose first professional acting role was in "Never Have I Ever."
Deeper meaning of Mindy Kaling's quote — create opportunities for yourself
Mindy Kaling's tip for success applies to anyone, regardless of their field. After all, more often than not, you might have to make opportunities for yourself in the face of rejection. If Kaling hadn't continued to make strides as a comedian and screenwriter, she wouldn't have landed the job that turned her life around.
Believing in yourself and realizing your worth is important, and Kaling has also been vocal about the challenges she faced before her career breakthrough.
"There is part of me that wants to appear before all these women like, 'I've always been successful! I've never had a misstep my whole life!," she shared at the aforementioned Watermark Conference. "But the truth is, I had so much heartbreak, so many doors slamming in my face, to get to where I am now."
If Kaling still made her dreams come true despite the obstacles, so can you.
More quotes by Mindy Kaling
- "We can only do the best we can in the time that we live in. It gives us grace to forgive things that we've done in the past, but it also gives us the tough assignment of being really honest about when we know better, doing better." — from a 2024 interview with Elle
- "I haven't really ever had imposter syndrome. And this is probably my personality defect — I felt that even if I hadn't seen anyone like me in these roles, that I was just going to be the first one, and I was going to work really hard and prove it to them." — from a 2026 interview with the Los Angeles Times
- "My success didn't happen exactly how I planned it, but the failures and obstacles along the way actually created different opportunities. Doing the hard work, having confidence, and being ultra-prepared will set you up for your success." — from a 2024 MasterClass lesson