Quote Of The Day By Mindy Kaling: 'Write Your Own Part. It Is The Only Way I've Gotten Anywhere. It Is Much Harder Work, But...'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From interning for "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" to becoming one of the most exciting voices in comedy, Mindy Kaling has become a trailblazer. Her rise to fame began when she joined the writers' room for "The Office" and landed the role of Kelly Kapoor. Although Kaling had to turn down an opportunity to join "Saturday Night Live" because she was busy with the sitcom, her decision played out in her favor. After "The Office," she created her own sitcom titled "The Mindy Project," following an OBGYN who excels at her job but struggles in her love life.

Kaling's quirky humor and smart storytelling have allowed her to build a career on her own terms. Kaling opened the door for more South Asian representation on TV through YA shows like "Never Have I Ever" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls," but she also made sure her work had universal appeal. Her most recent projects, "Running Point" and "Not Suitable for Work," have quickly become beloved.

As a six-time Emmy nominee, she continues to thrive both in front and behind the camera. From starring in "Ocean's 8" and "Late Night"to winning a Tony for her work in the off-Broadway play "A Strange Loop," she's found different avenues to display her creativity. Kaling urges you to do the same in today's quote of the day.