What To Watch Thursday: Outer Banks Ends, ABC Game Shows Wrap, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Outer Banks" wraps its run, "Project Runway" tackles unconventional materials, and game's over for "Celebrity Family Feud" and "Press Your Luck."
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for August 20, 2026
Disney Worldbuilders
Some of Disney's most influential storytellers reflect on the memories, moments and creative breakthroughs that shaped their work, tracing how those stories come to life at Disney's theme parks around the globe; talking heads include Bob Iger, James Cameron, Jon Favreau, Kevin Feige, Jennifer Lee, Pete Docter, Dave Filoni, Jared Bush, and Josh D'Amaro.
Married at First Sight
Everyone heads to the couples' retreat hoping to clear the air; the first night quickly unravels and a seemingly innocent game threatens to destroy more than one marriage.
Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter
The documentary chronicles the life of the legendary athlete, who began playing on the hardscrabble courts of Serbia and rose to become the most accomplished champion in the history of men's tennis.
Outer Banks
Final season premiere: The Pogues are at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco.
Paris Is Always a Good Idea
Encouraged by Knightly to seek out answers to the last few lingering questions about her past loves, Chelsea goes to Spain — and to Marcos's vineyard.
Passenger
After a young couple witnesses a gruesome highway accident, they soon realize they did not leave the crash scene alone, as a demonic presence called the Passenger that won't stop until it claims them both turns their van life adventure into a nightmare; Jacob Scipio and Lou Llobell star.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
A transporter accident turns everyone except Spock into puppets; the crew attempts to use their new attributes to save the ship from invading pirates.
Celebrity Family Feud
Summer finale: Bow Wow and Rickey Smiley, followed by Steve Aoki and Joel Kim Booster, compete for their selected charities.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The gang meets Angelina's dolls; the countdown to the Jersey Shore Roast begins.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
The Vegas holiday continues as the ladies head to the Grand Canyon; Jenn tries to redirect Shannon's frustrations, resulting in an admission about Shannon and Heather's friendship.
Monsters of God
A man builds a massive import and export empire that turns reptiles into a booming global commodity.
Press Your Luck
Summer finale: Contestants try to snag more big bucks and prizes.
Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny
Season 2 finale: A CIA vaccination campaign masks a global manhunt for the world's most wanted terrorist; a luxury Red Sea resort operated by Mossad becomes an unlikely front.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke are transported to a Garden of Eden-like universe, where they introduce modern concepts of capitalism and monogamy.
Project Runway
The Season 22 designers join forces to take on returning competitors from Season 21 in the classic unconventional materials challenge.