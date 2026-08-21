Big Brother Eviction Recap: How Did The Season's Most Chaotic Week Yet Come To A Close?

There's no better "Big Brother" than messy "Big Brother," is there?

It's all well and good when things go smoothly, and the Head of Household takes out their target, and it's a unanimous vote, and yadda yadda yadda. But give us the mess! Give us Keesha's birthday! Give us Ragan reading Rachel to filth! Give us Mike Boogie's iconic goodbye messages!

The summer is simply a blast when things in the "BB" house erupt into chaos, which is exactly what happened when Devens used his Diamond Power of Veto to save Dee and put Kamu up on the block this week. And, as evidenced by the first half of Thursday's live eviction episode, the mayhem has only grown more intense in the last 48 hours, with new alliances already fracturing and the house vote completely up in the air.

Among the havoc chronicled during the broadcast: Kamu, in an effort to whip up votes for himself, revealed Dee's bribe power to Mallory, who was annoyed that one of her own allies (albeit a new one) would have a power and wouldn't divulge it to her; Yash also informed Mallory and Melody about Dee's power, this time sprinkling in a little fib that Dee had asked Yash to nominate Mallory and Melody as part of her bribe (she hadn't!); Yash suggested that Barrett may have been the one to rat out the conversation that was had in the HOH bedroom last week about targeting the icons (he was!); and Melody and Mallory wondered if tethering themselves to the icons at this stage in the game is really the smart move, when the icons are clearly everyone else's target at the moment.

Whew. And that's just what was aired on TV! If you follow the live feeds, you know some of these alliances are now hanging on by a thread, and Melody, Mallory, Drew, and Barrett haven't been on the same page about whether or not Kamu should go. (Drew and Barrett have felt he absolutely should; Melody and Mallory haven't been so sure.)