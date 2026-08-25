What To Watch Tuesday: Jeopardy Masters! Returns, Ruthless Heads For Hiatus, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "Jeopardy! Masters" kicks off, "Ruthless" takes a break, and the quarterfinals continue on "America's Got Talent."

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