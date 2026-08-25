What To Watch Tuesday: Jeopardy Masters! Returns, Ruthless Heads For Hiatus, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Jeopardy! Masters" kicks off, "Ruthless" takes a break, and the quarterfinals continue on "America's Got Talent."
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for August 25, 2026
The Good Ship Murder
Season 3 premiere: After the ship docks in the Spanish resort of Alicante, Donna, claiming a life-changing illness, boards with her friend Bernie.
Stamptown
Blending the wild worlds of circus and comedy, anarchic acts collide for this raunchy and explicit variety show hosted by Zach Zucker — clothing not guaranteed.
Tyler Perry's Ruthless
Midseason finale: Desiree presents Joan with an olive branch to freedom; Ruth plays nice with River to get what she wants.
Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young
From his rise to college football phenom to his tumultuous time in the NFL, Vince Young unpacks his fall from stardom in this documentary.
America's Got Talent
Bety, Brad & Tracy, Butter & Grit, Come Here, Geno Ploeger, LaRussell, Mackenzie Sol, Nene Royal, Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, Patrox, and Veronika Goroshkova perform in the second week of live quarterfinals.
Bobby's Triple Threat
Season 5 premiere: Titan Michael Voltaggio is left speechless when his longtime friend Alex Stupak enters Bobby Flay's Triple Threat Kitchen.
Jeopardy! Masters
Season 4 premiere: Top-ranked contestants — including Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer — compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal Games 1 and 2.
Kitchen Nightmares
Gordon steps in at an Italian restaurant to help relieve tension between the head chef and his stepson before it destroys both the business and their family.
The Real Housewives of London
Season 1 finale: Panthea throws a party to remember, but not even cake or caviar can mask the fractures in the group.
Beat Shazam
Yoga besties and forensic scientists challenge a team of Beat Shazam Superfans who have auditioned every season.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cases include a roommate treating the fridge like it's all-you-can-eat, a couple whose "spicy night" sent them to the ER, and a mom hauling her grown son to court for dodging his car loan payments.
ComicView
Ocean Glapion will cook Chinese food if Mexicans leave; Just Nesh survives a bizarre car chase; Henry Coleman turns family dysfunction into comedy.
Cocktail Wars
Melissa Brooke goes back to the basics with a series of challenges; Lance and Joey bring along Seth Green to join in on the fun.
Password
Karamo Brown joins Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over two games.