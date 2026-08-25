Quote Of The Day By Mads Mikkelsen: 'I Think Commitment Should Go All The Way, But Never To The Degree Where You Become Blind. It Is A Fine...'

Mads Mikkelsen is perhaps best known for bringing to life the titular killer in NBC's "Hannibal," but the prolific actor has steadily made an impact since his 1996 debut film "Pusher."

Mikkelsen achieved worldwide recognition for playing the cold, calculating antagonist in the acclaimed James Bond flick "Casino Royale." The actor went on to play similarly complex characters in "Doctor Strange," "Rogue One," "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Mikkelsen won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor for Thomas Vinterberg's "The Hunt." He also received a BAFTA nomination for his breathtaking portrayal of a middle-aged everyman in "Another Round." His prominent television credits include Allan Fischer in the Danish crime drama "Unit One" and a guest appearance in the sitcom "Klovn."

Mikkelsen brings an astonishing amount of nuance to every character on both the big and small screens, which is why he is today's quote of the day.