A Hannibal Producer Thinks They Know Why The Mads Mikkelsen Series Was Canceled

"Hannibal" ended on a literal cliffhanger when it was cancelled by NBC in 2015, and although creator Bryan Fuller refuses to give up on a fourth season, Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) still haven't returned to our screens. The show was axed due to low viewership, despite having a cult following. But one of the producers on "Hannibal" thinks the truth behind its untimely end is more complicated.

"It wasn't much of a leap to connect its fate with the fact that the show was ranked as the fifth-most illegally downloaded show in 2013," producer Martha De Laurentiis wrote for The Hill in 2016. "When nearly one-third of the audience for 'Hannibal' is coming from pirated sites — despite the fact that a legitimate download for each episode was available the following day — you don't have to know calculus to do the math."

De Laurentiis' logic is sound. If those who had pirated "Hannibal" had watched it on NBC or downloaded it legally, there's a good chance that the horror TV show could have continued. However, another glaring problem for the franchise's continuation is how its rights are fractured across multiple studios.