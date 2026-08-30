10 New Girl Episodes To Skip On A Rewatch

This episode sees Jess babysit her student who also happens to be the daughter of her new, older boyfriend. Unfortunately, that's not the only age difference at play in this episode.

The 12-year-old kid immediately develops a crush on Nick that gets out of hand way too quickly. Although kids can be dramatic with early crushes, this girl takes it to another level, saying she's going to die if she can't be with him — and everyone takes her feelings seriously. Meanwhile, Nick is trying to prove that he can date a mature woman — a path that somehow leads him to accidentally court an 18-year-old.

If you find yourself squirming in your seat, you're not alone. This episode's humor is cringe-worthy at best, deeply uncomfortable at worst. Even as the adults treat the child's crush as real, the kid fluctuates between teenage emotions and toddler-like behavior on a dime. At one point, she puts on a bunch of bras for really no reason. The end result is a disjointed mess of an episode where no one on screen is acting or reacting the way a human being would in their situation.

The episode also includes a pregnancy scare for Schmidt and Cece (Hannah Simone), which might sound significant to the overall plot, but it ultimately goes nowhere. Fans will have to wait another six seasons for that particular plotline.