What To Watch Sunday: OG Librarians Return, Dolly Parton Special, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: Lindy Booth and Christian Kane reprise their "Librarians" roles, CBS pays tribute to the late Dolly Parton, and "Robot Chicken" celebrates Adult Swim's 25th anniversary.
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Showtimes for August 30, 2026
Lioness
Joe leads the hunt as her team exposes a hidden network operating through covert handlers, while Kaitlyn and Westfield hustle to assess the threat.
MLB Sunday Leadoff
Season 5 finale: The Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals, live from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
9 to 5
The Alphabet Network celebrates the late Dolly Parton with an airing of her iconic 1980 comedy. (An encore of "Dolly Parton: An American Original — Special Edition of 20/20” follows at 10 p.m.)
Remembering Dolly: A Rhinestone Life
"Entertainment Tonight" co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of Dolly Parton in this one-hour special, featuring new tributes from Dionne Warwick, Melissa Etheridge, Diane Warren, Debbie Allen, Jennifer Nettles, and more.
Stellar Gospel Music Awards
Aaron Cole, Céjae, Darrel Walls, Jekalyn Carr, John P. Kee, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, Melvin Crispell III, William Murphy, and more perform; Kirk Franklin hosts.
Big Brother
The season's biggest twist yet threatens to end one houseguest's game.
Decades in Sports
Docuseries finale: Huge names emerge in sports in the 2010s, including LeBron James, Simone Biles, and Steph Curry; as social media revolutionizes fan engagement, direct interaction and sports betting change the way viewers see celebrity athletes forever.
Lanterns
If you're still wondering about that shooting-the-apple-off-the-head thing from the premiere, you're going to want to watch this episode.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
While the rest of the team is away on a Library retreat, Charlie receives a call on a mysterious toy phone from a child trapped in a haunted house; Lindy Booth and Christian Kane reprise their roles as Cassandra Cillian and Jacob Stone.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th
A fabulous drag brunch leaves everyone gagged; the legendary Alter Ego party returns, complete with sequins, shade, and larger-than-life personalities.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Maggie and Negan find themselves in different circumstances, wrestling with their purposes.
President Curtis
When America faces a national energy crisis, Curtis and his team venture deep into Hollow Earth to find a solution.
Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special
Marking Adult Swim’s 25th anniversary, this new special features characters from some of the programming block's other shows like "The Venture Bros.," "Metalocalypse," "Moral Orel," "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," and more.