What To Watch Sunday: OG Librarians Return, Dolly Parton Special, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: Lindy Booth and Christian Kane reprise their "Librarians" roles, CBS pays tribute to the late Dolly Parton, and "Robot Chicken" celebrates Adult Swim's 25th anniversary.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.