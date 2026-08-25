Dan Stevens To Star In RoboCop Series For Prime Video

Peter Weller's latest successor is about to get armed and dangerous: Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey," "Legion") has been tapped to star as the titular robotic hero in Prime Video's forthcoming TV adaptation of "RoboCop," reports Deadline.

The actor will play Alex Murphy and his alter ego RoboCop in the show based on the successful film franchise, with Peter Ocko ("Lodge 49," "Pushing Daises") on board as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Co-writers of the original "RoboCop" film, Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, also serve as EPs, as does James Wan via Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

Ocko's series will run eight episodes and will follow "a giant tech conglomerate [that] convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force — a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer, Alex Murphy (Stevens)," according to the official description.

The project (which has been in development since 2024) is an adaptation of the Paul Verhoeven movie of the same name which starred the aforementioned Weller. The original "RoboCop" film hit theaters in July 1987 and is regarded as one of the greatest action films of all time. A total of two big-screen sequels followed (though the latter swapped in Robert John Burke in the title role), as did a live-action, one-and-done 1994 TV series, an animated 1998 series, and a tepidly received 2014 theatrical reboot led by Joel Kinnaman.

How do you think Stevens will fare as the streamer's RoboCop? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.