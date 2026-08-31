Grey's Anatomy Star Sandra Oh Auditioned To Play A Major Marvel Character In An X-Men TV Flop

"Grey's Anatomy" and "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh has made a mark on television by portraying complex roles, but the actor previously auditioned to play a popular Marvel character in the 1996 TV film "Generation X." This TV movie is based on writer Scott Lobdell and artist Chris Bachalo's comic book of the same name.

In a 2015 interview with Syfy, "Generation X" director Jack Sholder revealed that Oh was one of the actors that auditioned to play Emma Frost, a mutant with formidable telepathic abilities and the power to turn into organic diamond. Though he didn't recall any more details about the audition, he praised Finola Hughes, who ended up playing Frost in the TV movie.

Sholder also dismissed rumors about the TV movie starting off as a pilot for a potential series that would air on Fox. "It certainly wasn't made as a pilot. ... At that point, the whole Syfy Channel hadn't really happened and those shows [didn't] start making money. So this was just seen as a one-off thing," the director explained in the interview.