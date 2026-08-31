Andre Braugher Won An Emmy For A Short-Lived, Critically Acclaimed Heist Series

You probably best remember the late Andre Braugher as the deadpan Captain Raymond Holt from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," or perhaps as the arrogant genius that was Detective Frank Pembleton from "Homicide: Life on the Street." The latter show earned Braugher his first Emmy win, but few recall the show that led to Braugher scooping his second career Emmy, the short-lived crime thriller "Thief."

This 2006 FX miniseries centered on Nick Atwater (Braugher), a mastermind criminal who struggles to repair his family life while pulling off big robberies on the side. After a San Francisco heist goes sideways, Nick finds himself targeted by Chinese mobsters and a dirty cop (Michael Rooker), all while dealing with the death of his estranged wife and raising his teenage stepdaughter (Mae Whitman).

Even though it was widely praised ("Thief" is Certified Fresh with a score of 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the series never went beyond its initial six-episode run, with FX quietly canning it due to low viewership. It just never caught on, and that's a real shame, because "Thief" had a lot going for it — a quick glance at the reviews it received during its short run shows that critics were loving it.

Among the outlets that vouched for the series was Variety, which applauded the gritty drama and highlighted Braugher's commanding screen presence. The Los Angeles Times also praised the casting, noting that the lead role suited Braugher's "particular intensity." It's no wonder the Chicago native took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie.