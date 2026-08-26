Tim Curry, Rocky Horror Picture Show And It Star, Dead At 80

Actor Tim Curry, best known for his turn as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died. He was 80.

As TMZ first reported, Curry died Tuesday night after police responded to his Los Angeles home. An official cause of death has yet to be announced, but Curry had battled various health issues in recent years, including a stroke in 2012.

TVLine has reached out to Curry's representation for confirmation.

Curry's showbiz career included work on both the stage and screen. On stage, he originated the role of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Show," a role he carried over to the 1975 film adaptation. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has maintained a major cult following in the years since its release, and Curry went on to appear as the Narrator/Criminologist in Fox's 2016 remake, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again," which starred Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Other notable film work included fellow cult hit "Clue" (as butler Wadsworth), "Annie," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Muppet Treasure Island," "Charlie's Angels," and "Kinsey."

On the small screen, Curry is best remembered for his chilling work as evil clown Pennywise in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's "It." He also appeared in episodes of "Roseanne," "Monk," "Will & Grace," "Psych," and "Criminal Minds," among other series, and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his 1993 guest stint on "Tales From the Crypt."

Curry also lent his voice to dozens of TV shows, movies, and video games, most notably voicing eccentric family patriarch Nigel Thornberry in Nickelodeon's "The Wild Thornberrys." The animated series ran for five seasons from 1998 to 2004 and spawned a feature film, "The Wild Thornberrys Movie," where Curry also voiced Nigel.

The actor's list of accolades included a Daytime Emmy win for voicing Captain Hook in Fox's "Peter Pan & the Pirates," a Grammy nomination for narrating a "Series of Unfortunate Events" audiobook, and three Tony Award nods for "Amadeus," "My Favorite Year," and "Spamalot."