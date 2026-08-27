Peter Cullen, Legendary Voice Of Transformers' Optimus Prime, Dead At 85

Voice actor Peter Cullen, who is best known for voicing Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise, has died. He was 85.

Cullen's agent confirmed the news of the voice actor's death to TVLine, saying he died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been reported.

"Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family — and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide," Cullen's family said in a statement. "His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle.'"

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Cullen voiced Optimus Prime in the original "Transformers" animated series between 1984 and 1987. He reprised the role in other "Transformers" properties, including all five of Michael Bay's live-action films.

Cullen also notably voiced Eeyore in the "Winnie the Pooh" franchise and Monterey Jack in "Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers." He provided the vocal effects in the 1987 film "Predator," bringing to life the titular extraterrestrial that stalks a paramilitary rescue team led by Arnold Schwarzenegger.