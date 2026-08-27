What To Watch Thursday: Leanne, Adults, And Beauty In Black Return, Big Brother No. 1,000, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Leanne," "Adults," and "Beauty in Black" return with new seasons, and "Big Brother" celebrates a milestone.
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Showtimes for August 27, 2026
Leanne
Season 2 premiere: Leanne and Carol are forced to step up in a big way when Margaret and John suffer a mishap at home; Jaime Pressly, Billy Gardell, Tyne Daly, and Lainey Wilson guest-star.
Married at First Sight
Season 20 finale: It's decision day and each couple must decide whether they'll stay married or get divorced. Then, the group reunites to rehash old drama and offer updates on where they stand today.
Paris Is Always a Good Idea
Limited series finale: Change is in the air as Chelsea looks back on all of her loves and losses, now finally ready to face the future and anything it may hold for her.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
The Enterprise falls into a slipstream that pushes them to a catastrophic warp threshold; M'Benga is crushed under a biobed, leaving a lone Chapel to save her mentor.
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black
Season 3 premiere: Kimmie finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly family feud erupts, she's forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory.
The Undeclared War
Season 2 premiere: Danny navigates the aftermath of a devastating Russian cyber-attack when an unexpected danger surfaces, forcing him to confront multiple crises simultaneously.
Big Brother
The historic night looks back at some of the most memorable moments from the show's 26-year run, features surprise appearances from former Houseguests, and kicks off the biggest twist of the summer.
Jeopardy! Masters
Top-ranked contestants — including Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer — compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal games five and six.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reunite for the Jersey Shore Roast.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Shannon admits financial regrets and turns to Vicki for guidance on getting her finances in order; the women get to know Camilla and her kids as they spend a day at her home.
Adults
Season 2 premiere: Our five New York City twentysomething tackle a new set of real-world questions; Susie Essman, Raven-Symoné, Gaten Matarazzo, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, Ben Marshall, and Zosia Mamet guest-star.
Monsters of God
The breeding of genetically modified rare animals commands enormous prices; U.S. authorities uncover a vast trafficking network that entangles dealers and major zoo institutions.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
As Bert and Kripke team up, Stuart and Denise take a big step forward in a universe that looks and feels normal... with one major difference.
Impractical Jokers
The Jokers are causing a scene on the street by throwing their ex's stuff out the window, until they mistakenly throw out something that belongs to them.
Project Runway
Partnering with "Dancing With the Stars," the designers create performance-ready fashions for some of the show's favorite professional dancers.