5 TV Shows You Probably Didn't Know Betty White Guest-Starred On

There's no question that Betty White is a beloved actress across film and television. While she's best known for her role on "Golden Girls," she guest-starred on dozens of other TV series throughout her career, including some rather obscure ones. Unlike her iconic appearance on "Bones", you might not know about any of these.

For example, White voiced quite a few characters on animated shows like Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Cartoon Network's "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy." She also popped up on sitcoms like "The Soul Man" and "My Wife and Kids." She even made a guest appearance on the Lifetime series "The Client List."

Even though these roles are more obscure than Rose on "The Golden Girls," or Elka on "Hot in Cleveland," the Emmy Award-winning actress treated every job with respect. In a 2018 interview with Parade, White expressed that she didn't have any regrets when it came to the roles she played.

"I think I've played some really wonderful roles over the years," White said. "I don't think about things I might have missed out on. I'm grateful for everything I've gotten to do."

Read on for five TV appearances from White that you may not have known about.