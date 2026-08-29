What To Watch Saturday: Melissa O'Neil's Lifetime Movie, HIMYM Star's Much Ado Redo, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: "The Rookie" star Melissa O'Neil hunts a "Copycat Killer," "How I Met Your Mother" vet Ashley Williams leads "Much About Love," and college football Week 0 continues.
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Showtimes for August 29, 2026
Cook Like An Italian With Gabe Bertaccini
Chef Bertaccini whips up a seafood feast.
Big Ten Saturday Night
Season 4 premiere: San Jose State visits USC, live from Los Angeles Memorial Stadium.
ACC College Football Series
Season 4 premiere: New Mexico State takes on Florida State, live from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
Saturday Night College Football
Season 21 premiere: Alabama A&M plays Howard, live from Greene Stadium.
Copycat Killer
When a reclusive criminal profiler (Melissa O'Neil) reluctantly returns to the spotlight at a true crime conference, she's thrust back into the nightmare she thought she'd escaped when a fan is found murdered in the same signature style as the Sigil Slayer she once caught; Greyston Holt and Peter Facinelli co-star.
Much About Love
A TV director (Ashley Williams) returns to her theater roots for a Shakespeare festival and runs into an old flame (Niall Matter), rekindling a merry war of wits in this modern retelling of "Much Ado About Nothing."
CFB on Fox
Season 16 premiere: UNLV hosts Memphis, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.