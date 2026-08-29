WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Melissa O'Neil's Lifetime Movie, HIMYM Star's Much Ado Redo, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, August 29, 2026 Lifetime

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: "The Rookie" star Melissa O'Neil hunts a "Copycat Killer," "How I Met Your Mother" vet Ashley Williams leads "Much About Love," and college football Week 0 continues.

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Showtimes for August 29, 2026

ET

Cook Like An Italian With Gabe Bertaccini

Food Network

Chef Bertaccini whips up a seafood feast.

ET

Big Ten Saturday Night

NBC

Season 4 premiere: San Jose State visits USC, live from Los Angeles Memorial Stadium. 

ET

ACC College Football Series

The CW

Season 4 premiere: New Mexico State takes on Florida State, live from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

ET

Saturday Night College Football

ABC

Season 21 premiere: Alabama A&M plays Howard, live from Greene Stadium. 

ET

Copycat Killer

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

When a reclusive criminal profiler (Melissa O'Neil) reluctantly returns to the spotlight at a true crime conference, she's thrust back into the nightmare she thought she'd escaped when a fan is found murdered in the same signature style as the Sigil Slayer she once caught; Greyston Holt and Peter Facinelli co-star.

Much About Love

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A TV director (Ashley Williams) returns to her theater roots for a Shakespeare festival and runs into an old flame (Niall Matter), rekindling a merry war of wits in this modern retelling of "Much Ado About Nothing."

ET

CFB on Fox

Fox

Season 16 premiere: UNLV hosts Memphis, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

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