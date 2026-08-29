What To Watch Saturday: Melissa O'Neil's Lifetime Movie, HIMYM Star's Much Ado Redo, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: "The Rookie" star Melissa O'Neil hunts a "Copycat Killer," "How I Met Your Mother" vet Ashley Williams leads "Much About Love," and college football Week 0 continues.

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