What Type Of Creature Was Spot, The Munsters' Fire-Breathing Pet?
When you think of the phrase "man's best friend," dogs are likely the first thing to come to mind. But at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, there were no fluffy family canines. In "The Munsters" — one of the best shows of the 1960s — a monster's best friend was a giant, fire-breathing dragon. Or was it?
Beneath the stairs of the Munsters' home dwelled Spot, a reptilian behemoth who terrorized unsuspecting visitors while serving as the family's beloved pet. Throughout the original series, we only ever saw glimpses of his tail, glowing eyes, and fiery snout. In fact, his exact species or origin story are never mentioned at all. But since he's a giant reptile that breathes fire, it's no wonder the universal consensus is that Spot was a mythical dragon — even though he's never explicitly referred to as such in the show.
Even trusted auction house and Hollywood memorabilia dealer Propstore.com reflects this accepted lore, officially cataloging an original production piece as a "Spot Munster's Dragon Collar." Per their official listing, the "fire-breathing pet dragon was discovered by Grandpa Munster (Al Lewis) and lives under the staircase in the Munster mansion. Spot's collar is first seen when he runs away in episode 'Underground Munster' after being reprimanded for tracking muddy footprints onto the floor."
Butch Patrick says that Spot was created by using a dinosaur head from 1960's The Lost World
As far as design elements go, Spot has an interesting connection with the "terrible lizards" of the Jurassic period. Butch Patrick, who played young Eddie Munster, revealed as much during an interview with "That's Classic!". According to Patrick, the beloved CBS show salvaged a giant reptilian prop from a 1950s cinematic creature feature to construct the pet's signature head.
"There was a movie called 'The Lost World,'" Patrick recalled. "And that was a dinosaur... It might have been an Allosaurus, but it was a dinosaur head. Looked like a T-Rex and they mounted it back there, lit up the eyes, and they hinged the jaw, and they put gas veins in it so it could basically shoot flames out." (It's worth mentioning here that it's believed the head actually came from the set of "The Land Unknown.") And while Patrick never outright refers to Spot as a dragon during this particular interview, he did credit Spot's unseen antics for bringing some unique humor to the show. "The funny part about it was, well, number one: calling him 'Spot.' Number two: it allowed for a lot of fun... 'You better go get Spot, he took the neighbor's Volkswagen and came home with a bumper,' and things like that."
Onscreen, fans of "The Munsters" only ever saw Spot's glowing eyes, smoke clouds, and thrashing tail. But in Rob Zombie's critically panned 2022 prequel movie "The Munsters," Spot — who is found in the sewers of Paris and adopted by Lily and Herman during their honeymoon — was finally brought out the shadows; in that movie, he's realized as a full-fledged, green-scaled dragon.