What Type Of Creature Was Spot, The Munsters' Fire-Breathing Pet?

When you think of the phrase "man's best friend," dogs are likely the first thing to come to mind. But at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, there were no fluffy family canines. In "The Munsters" — one of the best shows of the 1960s — a monster's best friend was a giant, fire-breathing dragon. Or was it?

Beneath the stairs of the Munsters' home dwelled Spot, a reptilian behemoth who terrorized unsuspecting visitors while serving as the family's beloved pet. Throughout the original series, we only ever saw glimpses of his tail, glowing eyes, and fiery snout. In fact, his exact species or origin story are never mentioned at all. But since he's a giant reptile that breathes fire, it's no wonder the universal consensus is that Spot was a mythical dragon — even though he's never explicitly referred to as such in the show.

Even trusted auction house and Hollywood memorabilia dealer Propstore.com reflects this accepted lore, officially cataloging an original production piece as a "Spot Munster's Dragon Collar." Per their official listing, the "fire-breathing pet dragon was discovered by Grandpa Munster (Al Lewis) and lives under the staircase in the Munster mansion. Spot's collar is first seen when he runs away in episode 'Underground Munster' after being reprimanded for tracking muddy footprints onto the floor."