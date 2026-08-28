Save The Dates: Sharon Horgan's Youth, Toy Story 5 On Disney+, And More

HBO has set a Sunday, September 20 premiere date for Sharon Horgan's new comedy "Youth." The network has also released the first trailer, which you can watch above.

Created by and starring the "Bad Sisters" vet, the eight-episode series follows Alex (Horgan), a 50-year-old in pursuit of "sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son," according to the official logline.

Rupert Friend ("Homeland"), Sharlene Whyte ("Small Axe"), Aran Murphy, and Robbie Gee ("The Curse") also star.

"Youth" will launch at 10 p.m. with two episodes, followed by one new episode every Sunday through November 1.