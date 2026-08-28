Save The Dates: Sharon Horgan's Youth, Toy Story 5 On Disney+, And More
HBO has set a Sunday, September 20 premiere date for Sharon Horgan's new comedy "Youth." The network has also released the first trailer, which you can watch above.
Created by and starring the "Bad Sisters" vet, the eight-episode series follows Alex (Horgan), a 50-year-old in pursuit of "sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son," according to the official logline.
Rupert Friend ("Homeland"), Sharlene Whyte ("Small Axe"), Aran Murphy, and Robbie Gee ("The Curse") also star.
"Youth" will launch at 10 p.m. with two episodes, followed by one new episode every Sunday through November 1.
In other scheduling news...
- "Toy Story 5" will begin streaming Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. The latest installment in the Pixar franchise pits toys against tech when "Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie," according to the official logline.
- Apple TV has acquired the U.K. comedy "Small Prophets," which will make its U.S. debut Wednesday, October 7. Created, written, and directed by Mackenzie Crook ("Detectorists"), the six-episode series follows a man (Pearce Quigley) who attempts to create magical spirits that can predict the future in hopes of discovering whether he'll ever see his long-missing partner again.
- "Tyler Perry's Sistas" will resume its 10th season Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. on BET. Watch a promo:
- Netflix's film adaptation of Christina Lauren's "In a Holidaze" will premiere Wednesday, December 2, the author confirmed on Instagram. The holiday rom-com stars Maddie Ziegler as a directionless twentysomething who finds herself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same Christmas at her family's cabin until she figures out what truly makes her happy. Rob Lowe, Patton Oswalt, Jackie Sandler, and Andrea Anders also star.