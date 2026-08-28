WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Robert De Niro And Adam Scott In The Whisper Man, Dark Matter Returns, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, August 28, 2026 Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: Robert De Niro and Adam Scott track down "The Whisper Man," "Dark Matter" is back for Season 2, and the "Jeopardy! Masters" quarterfinals continue. 

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Showtimes for August 28, 2026

ET

Dark Matter

Apple TV

Season 2 premiere: The Dessens receive an unwelcome visitor; Ryan finds Amanda; Leighton finds himself.

Silo

Apple TV PENULTIMATE EPISODE

The entire silo is stunned by an announcement from Camille; Daniel and Helen attend a special event.

The Whisper Man

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

When his young son vanishes, a widower (Adam Scott) enlists help from his estranged father (Robert De Niro), a retired detective who put away the serial killer now linked to the case; Michelle Monaghan co-stars.

ET

Jeopardy! Masters

ABC

Top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal Games 7 and 8, featuring Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer.

The Wrong Housemaid

Lifetime Movie Network MOVIE PREMIERE

After vanishing from her violent husband's grasp a decade ago, a seemingly harmless housemaid enters a woman's home and begins manipulating her life with chilling precision; Vivica A. Fox, April Hale, Matthew Pohlkamp, and Demetris Owens star.

ET

Conan O'Brien Must Go

HBO

After celebrating King's Day in the Netherlands, Conan helps a fan's basketball team improve their trash-talking game and makes his own wooden shoe-venir.

Fightland

Starz

A deadly rescue mission opens up new possibilities for Duke, until an almighty twist causes his overwhelming need for revenge to eclipse him once more.

ET

Zillow Gone Wild

HGTV

Season 3 finale: Jack heads to New York and tours a Manhattan townhouse with a giant rock climbing wall; after an update from a Palm Springs palace he toured in the past, he checks out a California home that invites bold exploration.

ET

Anna Pigeon

USA Network

An explosion at the park draws Anna into a case beyond its borders.

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