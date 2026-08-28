What To Watch Friday: Robert De Niro And Adam Scott In The Whisper Man, Dark Matter Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Robert De Niro and Adam Scott track down "The Whisper Man," "Dark Matter" is back for Season 2, and the "Jeopardy! Masters" quarterfinals continue.
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Showtimes for August 28, 2026
Dark Matter
Season 2 premiere: The Dessens receive an unwelcome visitor; Ryan finds Amanda; Leighton finds himself.
Silo
The entire silo is stunned by an announcement from Camille; Daniel and Helen attend a special event.
The Whisper Man
When his young son vanishes, a widower (Adam Scott) enlists help from his estranged father (Robert De Niro), a retired detective who put away the serial killer now linked to the case; Michelle Monaghan co-stars.
Jeopardy! Masters
Top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal Games 7 and 8, featuring Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer.
The Wrong Housemaid
After vanishing from her violent husband's grasp a decade ago, a seemingly harmless housemaid enters a woman's home and begins manipulating her life with chilling precision; Vivica A. Fox, April Hale, Matthew Pohlkamp, and Demetris Owens star.
Conan O'Brien Must Go
After celebrating King's Day in the Netherlands, Conan helps a fan's basketball team improve their trash-talking game and makes his own wooden shoe-venir.
Fightland
A deadly rescue mission opens up new possibilities for Duke, until an almighty twist causes his overwhelming need for revenge to eclipse him once more.
Zillow Gone Wild
Season 3 finale: Jack heads to New York and tours a Manhattan townhouse with a giant rock climbing wall; after an update from a Palm Springs palace he toured in the past, he checks out a California home that invites bold exploration.
Anna Pigeon
An explosion at the park draws Anna into a case beyond its borders.