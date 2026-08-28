What To Watch Friday: Robert De Niro And Adam Scott In The Whisper Man, Dark Matter Returns, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: Robert De Niro and Adam Scott track down "The Whisper Man," "Dark Matter" is back for Season 2, and the "Jeopardy! Masters" quarterfinals continue.

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