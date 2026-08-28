Manifest Spin-Off Arrivals Ordered At Netflix — But Will The Original Cast Return?

The "Manifest" universe is taking flight again — and, naturally, it's being announced on 8/28.

Netflix has ordered "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery," a new sci-fi series set in the world of the former NBC-turned-Netflix drama.

Original "Manifest" creator and showrunner Jeff Rake returns for the spin-off, alongside former co-executive producers Margaret Easley and Laura Putney. The trio will serve as co-creators, co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers.

"When the idea for 'Manifest' first crash-landed in my head, I never imagined where it would lead," Rake said in a statement. "What started as a wild concept became something much bigger — a story that connected with millions of people around the globe. And thanks to Netflix, we were able to finish the journey and give those fans the ending they deserved. But the world of 'Manifest' has more stories to tell. To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams.

"'Arrivals' co-creators and co-showrunners Laura Putney and Margaret Easley have been my trusted colleagues for over a decade," Rake says. "Their contribution to the 'Manifest' mothership cannot be overstated. It was a no-brainer to make them my partners on this spin-off. Together we've set out to create something bold, surprising, deeply human, and full of the kind of big ideas that spark conversations long after the credits roll. We can't wait for a whole new audience — and longtime Manifest fans — to discover 'Arrivals.'"