Manifest Spin-Off Arrivals Ordered At Netflix — But Will The Original Cast Return?
The "Manifest" universe is taking flight again — and, naturally, it's being announced on 8/28.
Netflix has ordered "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery," a new sci-fi series set in the world of the former NBC-turned-Netflix drama.
Original "Manifest" creator and showrunner Jeff Rake returns for the spin-off, alongside former co-executive producers Margaret Easley and Laura Putney. The trio will serve as co-creators, co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers.
"When the idea for 'Manifest' first crash-landed in my head, I never imagined where it would lead," Rake said in a statement. "What started as a wild concept became something much bigger — a story that connected with millions of people around the globe. And thanks to Netflix, we were able to finish the journey and give those fans the ending they deserved. But the world of 'Manifest' has more stories to tell. To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams.
"'Arrivals' co-creators and co-showrunners Laura Putney and Margaret Easley have been my trusted colleagues for over a decade," Rake says. "Their contribution to the 'Manifest' mothership cannot be overstated. It was a no-brainer to make them my partners on this spin-off. Together we've set out to create something bold, surprising, deeply human, and full of the kind of big ideas that spark conversations long after the credits roll. We can't wait for a whole new audience — and longtime Manifest fans — to discover 'Arrivals.'"
Everything We Know About Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery
The official logline for "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery" reads: "When a mysterious plane crash-lands in Denver, the passengers emerge with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they're here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent team up with the new arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe, discovering along the way that they are all part of the very puzzle they're trying to solve."
It is not yet confirmed whether "Arrivals" will see the stars of "Manifest" — led by Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas as siblings Michaela and Ben Stone — reprise their roles from the 2018-2023 series. Rake does, however, tell Tudum, "We've tried to thread the needle in a way that's rewarding for the OG 'Manifest' fans, but also equally rewarding for people who are brand new to the show," seemingly leaving the door open for familiar faces to turn up — a la "Heroes Reborn."
"We are thrilled to expand the 'Manifest' universe with 'Arrivals,' led by the original creative team of Jeff Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney," Jinny Howe, Netflix Head of Scripted Series, U.S. and Canada, said Friday. "Their return ensures the creative continuity essential to this franchise, allowing us to honor what made the original a phenomenon while introducing a fresh perspective for fans worldwide."
You can revisit TVLine's "Manifest" series finale post-mortem interview with Roxburgh and Dallas here.