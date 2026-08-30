Quote Of The Day By Diego Luna: 'The Idea Of Having More Outlets For Stories To Come Out Has Benefited The Specificity Of The Stories. It's Still...'

Diego Luna kickstarted his acting career with Mexican telenovelas but found his breakthrough with Alfonso Cuarón's breathtaking coming-of-age film "Y tu mamá también." He went on to appear in a string of other notable films such as "Frida," "Open Range," "The Terminal," and Neill Blomkamp's science fiction flick "Elysium."

Luna has undoubtedly made an impact on television with performances as drug trafficker Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in "Narcos: Mexico" and Cassian Andor in Tony Gilroy's prequel series "Andor," a role he reprised from the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Luna has also appeared in "Wizards: Tales of Arcadia," "Everything Will Be Fine," and "Maya and the Three." He has been nominated three times for a Golden Globe Award, including twice for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama.

Luna brings great variety and subtlety to the roles he plays, helping churn out raw and grounded performances, which is why he is today's Quote of the Day.