Quotes Of The Week: Adults, All American, Big Brother, And More
Before the month ends, TVLine is sneaking in one last edition of Quotes of the Week.
In our latest list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Beyond the Gates," "Adults," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and more.
Also featured in this week's roundup: A "Big Brother" contestant crashes out, a "Challenge" competitor throws verbal daggers, and a "Married at First Sight" participant reflects on her unsuccessful marriage.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Andy Swift)
Adults
"Okay, so, not a woman. I'm 25. Which actually Maxim says is the hottest age to be."
"Is Maxim your husband?"
Billie (Lucy Freyer) is having trouble convincing 20-year-old Garrett (Jake Shane) that she's young and fun, too
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
"Okay, Mr. Kelly, so I'm sure you've seen these types of tests before when you log onto a website or domain. They're used for identifying robots."
"Oh. You think I might be a robot?"
"No, of course not."
"Oh. I have drinken motor oil."
Charlie (Charlie Day) warns a college professor (Elaine Kao) that he might be bionic — and yes, he said "have drinken"
Big Brother
"I knew it!! I knew I couldn't trust them, I'm so mad!! I knew I couldn't trust them! F**k. You!! F**k you!! Why would you nominate me just 'cause you already have?! I knew this Mosh Pit alliance was bulls**t, these 'Survivor' players are the worst f**king allies on planet f**king Earth. I hate them!!!"
We're genuinely not sure we're using enough exclamation points to fully communicate Mallory's fury at being nominated by fellow "ally" Dee
Big Brother (Bonus Quote!)
"Heads up, because of this week's twist, the live feeds will be down for the next three days, so...
[Audience member loudly gasps]
"Calm down. Settle down, Beavis. Put your screens away, go outside, smell the flowers!"
Julie Chen Moonves pulls out quite the reference while reminding the audience to touch grass
All American
"And then that summer, we went to Vegas and Jordan had a surprise wedding, where Olivia and Spencer—"
"Wait, Jordan got married? In high school?!"
"Yeah, kind of."
"Well, no, he did."
"I'm allowed to feel a type of way about it."
Jordan's current wife Layla (Greta Onieogou) does not need to be reminded of his first wedding to Simone anymore, thank you very much
The Challenge
"I don't want an apology. She's doing the best thing right now which is to stay the f**k away from me. She can go f**k herself because nobody else will, except Will. Honestly, the no chest and the f**king fake hair, and the strangely defined abs? Is it displaced anger? Maybe. Did I like her before this? No. I find her to be a waste of space anyway."
After getting tackled and injured (accidentally) by Deb Chubb, Sydney Segal unleashes some wrath
Beyond the Gates
"Heather, stop! I'm married."
"I won't hold it against you. I'm much more interested in what you're going to hold against me."
Did Britney Spears ghost-write this scene between Andre (Sean Freeman) and Heather (Ashley Jones)?
Married at First Sight
"Even on a marriage show, f**kboys find me."
Tori reflects on her failed marriage with Felipe, who spent the last day of their lawfully wedded union discussing how frequently he fantasized about cheating on her