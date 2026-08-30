Quotes Of The Week: Adults, All American, Big Brother, And More

Before the month ends, TVLine is sneaking in one last edition of Quotes of the Week.

In our latest list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Beyond the Gates," "Adults," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and more.

Also featured in this week's roundup: A "Big Brother" contestant crashes out, a "Challenge" competitor throws verbal daggers, and a "Married at First Sight" participant reflects on her unsuccessful marriage.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Andy Swift)