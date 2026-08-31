Tires Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix

There's no stopping the roll of these "Tires": Netflix has renewed its Shane Gillis and Steven Gerben-led workplace comedy for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

"Tires" follows Will (Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain who attempts to turn his father's business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis).

"'Tires' continues to deliver the unapologetic comedy and authentic point of view Shane [Gillis], John [McKeever], and Steve [Gerben]'s fans know and love, and Season 3 hitting its highest-ever Top 10 ranking proves this fandom just keeps growing," Netflix Vice President of U.S. Comedy Tracey Pakosta said in a statement. "We love working with this team and can't wait to see what's next for the Valley Forge crew in Season 4."

"I love this show and everyone who works on it," said co-creator McKeever. "Excited to make more."

In Season 3 (which dropped on the streamer Thursday, August 13), Will and Shane struggle to keep Valley Forge afloat. "Just as their business and friendship hit a breaking point, Will and Shane look to their past to figure out the future," reads its synopsis.

The cast of "Tires" also includes Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, and Thomas Hayden Church. Guest stars include Andrew Schulz, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Billy Magnussen, Taylor Misiak, Sofia Hasmik, Bobby Lee, Dan Soder, Rachel Blanchard, Garret Dillahunt, Anjelica Bette Fellini, Matt Walsh, Tommy Pope, Steph Tolev, and H. Foley.

Gillis, Gerben, and McKeever serve as co-creators, writers, and executive producers, with McKeever directing. Additional EPs include Brandon James, Brian Stern, Kenneth Slotnick, and Becky Astphan.

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