Quote Of The Day By Elisabeth Moss: 'I Think It's Good To Have Different Films For Different Kinds Of People. That's What's Great About Art, Is That...'

Elisabeth Moss has made an indelible mark on television since her debut in NBC's "The West Wing." The actor went on to earn critical acclaim for her role as Peggy Olson in "Mad Men," and later as June Osborne in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

While these popular performances catapulted Moss into stardom, she is also known for starring in shows like "Top of the Lake," "Shining Girls," and "The Veil." Moss has also appeared in a string of prominent films, including "Girl, Interrupted," "Us," "The Invisible Man," and "The French Dispatch." The actor has received two Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmys so far. She has also earned several nominations for Critics' Choice Television and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Moss has injected complexity and subtlety into the characters she has portrayed over the years, which is why she is today's quote of the day.