Casting News: Norah O'Donnell's CBS Mornings Return, Wayne Brady And Selma Blair Board Criminal Minds, And More

Norah O'Donnell is returning to "CBS Mornings," TVLine has learned.

After leaving the network's morning news program (fka "CBS This Morning") in 2019 to anchor the "CBS Evening News," O'Donnell will reunite with her former co-host Gayle King and join Nate Burleson behind the desk.

"This is a homecoming for Norah," "CBS Mornings" producer Jon Tower said in a memo to staff. "As we all know, for seven years, Norah helped lead 'CBS This Morning' alongside Gayle, creating one of the most memorable partnerships in the history of morning news. They have a friendship and chemistry that extends beyond the studio. They know each other, respect each other, and — maybe most importantly — genuinely enjoy each other. To put it simply, I can't think of a team I'd rather watch navigate the news than Gayle, Nate, and Norah."

O'Donnell will make her "CBS Mornings" debut on Tuesday, September 8.