Casting News: Norah O'Donnell's CBS Mornings Return, Wayne Brady And Selma Blair Board Criminal Minds, And More
Norah O'Donnell is returning to "CBS Mornings," TVLine has learned.
After leaving the network's morning news program (fka "CBS This Morning") in 2019 to anchor the "CBS Evening News," O'Donnell will reunite with her former co-host Gayle King and join Nate Burleson behind the desk.
"This is a homecoming for Norah," "CBS Mornings" producer Jon Tower said in a memo to staff. "As we all know, for seven years, Norah helped lead 'CBS This Morning' alongside Gayle, creating one of the most memorable partnerships in the history of morning news. They have a friendship and chemistry that extends beyond the studio. They know each other, respect each other, and — maybe most importantly — genuinely enjoy each other. To put it simply, I can't think of a team I'd rather watch navigate the news than Gayle, Nate, and Norah."
O'Donnell will make her "CBS Mornings" debut on Tuesday, September 8.
In other casting news...
- "Criminal Minds" Season 20 will feature guest stars Wayne Brady and Selma Blair in undisclosed roles. Per Deadline, they'll both appear in Episode 8. (Paramount+ has not yet announced a premiere date.)
- Peacock's "Days of Our Lives" has tapped Sydney Malakeh to play Sydney DiMera, daughter of Sami (Alison Sweeney) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), and Franco LoPresti ("Heated Rivalry") to play Dante. According to Deadline, Malakeh will make her first appearance on Wednesday, September 9, while LoPresti will make his debut on Monday, September 14.
- ABC's "General Hospital" has cast Alimi Ballard ("Numb3rs") in the newly created role of William Baines, TV Insider reports. His first episode airs Thursday, September 3.
- "Saturday Night Live UK" has announced that Jeff Goldblum will host the Season 2 opener, with musical guest CMAT. After airing Saturday, September 12 across the pond, the premiere will stream Sunday, September 13 on Peacock.