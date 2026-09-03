What To Watch Thursday: Chad Powers And The Gentlemen Return, Jersey Shore Ends, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Chad Powers" and "The Gentleman" are back, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" comes to an end, and the "Jeopardy Masters!" semifinals commence.
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Showtimes for September 3, 2026
Chad Powers
Season 2 premiere: Chad Powers' behavior has everyone suspicious; the only person who can help Chad survive the regular season is the last person who wants to: Ricky.
The Gentlemen
Season 2 premiere: It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas; Bobby's decisions seem to be increasingly unsound.
Scary Movie 6
Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer, the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe; Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall star.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
When a familiar space trickster traps the Enterprise crew in a classic soap opera, Pike finally mourns the loss of a life not lived.
Clash of the Thundermans
Youngest sibling Chloe develops a new and unpredictable superpower, causing the Hero League to demand they send her away to a superhero boarding school to learn to control it.
Big Brother
The three nominees compete in the BB Blockbuster, which will leave two houseguests on the chopping block; a player is evicted from the game.
Jeopardy! Masters
The top four contestants compete in Games 1 and 2 of the semi-final round.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Series finale: Ronnie turns 40; Sammi says "I do"; the gang bids an emotional farewell.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Gina begins to question her friendship with Heather; Emily questions Heather over her true feelings about Carmella; Tamra and Shannon's rekindling comes to a halt.
Restaurant Impossible: Last Call
Season 1 finale: A proud Italian immigrant must give up control of his kitchen.
Thursday Night College Football
Season 29 premiere: The Colorado Buffaloes take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Atlanta's Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Monsters of God
Docuseries finale: Malaysian kingpin Anson Wong emerges as a shadowy force at the center of the global reptile trade; a U.S. agent goes under cover to penetrate Wong's inner circle.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
While attempting to steal a new piece of technology from Caltech, Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke run into some very familiar visitors.
Impractical Jokers
Midseason finale: The Jokers are back pretending to be overnight watchmen who don't know when to call it quits, before rallying bystanders to take their side in an unlawful arrest.
Project Runway
In their final challenge before the finale, the designers create two wedding-day looks for a fashion-forward bride.